Dancing On Ice fans go wild over Holly Willoughby’s ‘sensational’ look on tonight’s show

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby drew attention once again with her choice of outfit on tonight’s show (Sunday, February 2).

Fans of the show took to social media to gush over the 43-year-old’s outfit, with some going so far as to brand it “sensational”.

Holly rocked a black dress tonight (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice – the fourth of the series – saw the celebrities skate to a song that meant something “personal” to them.

Sir Steve Redgrave skated to Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’, and picked up his highest score of the series so far.

Elsewhere, Dan Edgar danced to a song that was special to his nan – Frank Sinatra’s ‘Blue Moon’.

Mollie Pearce skated to The Greatest Showman’s ‘This Is Me’, as it was the song playing when she made her catwalk debut in the early days of her modelling career.

However, it wasn’t just the performances that got the viewers talking on social media.

Holly’s outfit – which was a stark contrast to her pink gown from last week – was a hot topic online tonight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Fans go wild over Holly Willoughby’s ‘sensational’ dress on Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s show saw Holly wearing a beautiful, shimmering black dress.

The strapless, glittery number is from the clothing brand Wang Feng Coutoure, as the former This Morning star revealed on Instagram.

It’s safe to say that viewers were big fans of Holly’s dress tonight, with many taking to the comment section of her Instagram – and Twitter – to gush over it.

“Stunning as always Holly,” one fan commented.

That is Hollywood Willoughby-style glamour. Stunning.

“Looking sensational Holly,” another wrote.

“That is Hollywood Willoughby-style glamour. Stunning,” a third gushed. “A dress that embraces elegance and looks timeless. You look beautiful, Holly,” another said.

“Evening Holly [heart eyes emoji],” another fan tweeted.

Vanessa has been forced out of the competition (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Bauer forced to quit after injury

In other Dancing On Ice-related news, German pro skater, Vanessa Bauer, was forced to pull out of this year’s competition after picking up an injury.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared the disappointing news with her 210k followers earlier today.

“I unfortunately had a little accident backstage last week on Dancing on Ice just before the live show on Sunday,” Vanessa said.

“I didn’t realise how bad it was then, but we did an MRI and it turned out that I have a completely torn ligament, grade three sprain injury and a major grade two sprain injury,” she then continued.

The star then added: “I shouldn’t be skating on an injury like that and so I’m taking all of the advice from the medical professionals here, I am in very good hands.”

During tonight’s show, Holly and Stephen wished Vanessa a speedy recovery. Her celeb partner, Chris Taylor, will be skating with Robin Johnstone tonight.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans declare Michaela Strachan’s the ‘dark horse’ to win: ‘What an icon’

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (February 9) at 6.25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Holly’s dress tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.