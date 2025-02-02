Dancing On Ice fans have picked their favourite to win the show – and it’s good news for Michaela Strachan.

TOWIE star Ferne McCann was sent home last Sunday (January 26) after she ended in the bottom two with the least public votes. And there’s another elimination tonight (February 2).

But one person who fans reckon won’t be in the bottom two is the Springwatch presenter.

In fact, fans of Dancing On Ice are rooting for Michaela as the “dark horse”, who has made a strong impression on the audience with her impeccable dancing skills.

Michaela is a favourite among the bookies as well (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Michaela Strachan favourite to win

The ITV show has a long way to go, after returning to telly only three ago. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from predicting the winner.

A significant number of Dancing On Ice viewers are favouring the TV presenter Michaela Strachan to win the 2025 series.

Meanwhile, betting odds are also in her favour. According to the predictions of the OLBG, Michaela is now a 7/4 favourite to lift this year’s trophy. Mollie Pearce is in the second place at 9/4 to win.

Michaela has topped the Dancing On Ice leaderboard with her pro dancing partner, Mark Hanretty, week after week.

As a result, viewers have taken to X to declare the TV star a “winner” as they can’t get enough of her ballroom performance.

Praising Michaela’s Movie Night routine last weekend, one viewer wrote: “What an icon – here for this Strachan domination.”

Another added: “Michaela is a dark horse. She’s gonna go far in this competition. Mark Hanretty [her pro skating partner] that was brilliant #DancingOnIce.”

Michaela Strachan HAS to win this series. She’s bloody brilliant.

A third fan said: “Michaela could be a dark horse, lovely.”

Favouring the naturalist, another wrote on X: “She has to win. OMG it’s so effortless for her.”

Adding to the above comment, another fan said: “Michaela Strachan HAS to win this series. She’s bloody brilliant.”

Michaela topped the leaderboard in the first week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice elimination

Following Ferne’s exit based on public voting, viewers are urging the ITV bosses to reinstate the skate-off between the bottom two.

In an unexpected shake-up, the latest series of Dancing On Ice has scrapped the showdown that would allow contestants to save themselves from elimination.

Chelsee Healey became the first celebrity to be voted out through the new format.

Meanwhile, the second star to leave the show, Ferne, said she was “gutted” by her shocking exit. She couldn’t imagine leaving as she believed she had a lot “more” to offer.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV1 Sundays at 6.25pm.

