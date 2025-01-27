Dancing On Ice viewers have been left unhappy about the show getting rid of skate-off between the bottom two couples.

The new format shocked Dancing On Ice viewers when Chelsee Healey was abruptly eliminated last week (January 19).

The actress left the competition after getting the least public votes, without the chance of competing in a dance-off to save herself.

Fans have expressed their disappointment in the new elimination process after another couple left Dancing On Ice in the same way last night (January 26).

Ferne McCann became the latest celeb to leave last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice scraps skate-off

TOWIE star Ferne McCann and her pro skating partner Brendyn Hatfield’s Dancing On Ice journey ended last night.

The pair danced to September by Earth, Wind and Fire dress as Dreamworks’ Trolls. However, their routine failed to set the judges and those watching at home alight. As a result, Ferne ended up in the bottom two alongside Charlie Brooks.

And, despite Josh Jones’ sudden exit due to medical reasons, it was announced that the couple with the lowest votes would still be axed – and without a skate-off.

There are no second chances.

Holly Willoughby said: “Tonight, there are no second chances, the lowest placed couple will go straight out of the competition with no skate-off to save them!”

After the results were announced, Ferne looked shell-shocked and said she was “absolutely gutted” to be going home.

“But it is what it is. We were having so much fun, I’m really sad. Brendyn, you’ve been amazing, thank you so much. It’s been brilliant. So fantastic,” she said.

Charlie Brooks was also in the bottom two but was saved by public votes (ITV)

Viewers react to Dancing On Ice elimination

Enraged Dancing On Ice fans want ITV bosses to reinstate the skate-off, and they’re demanding answers over why it’s been scrapped.

Viewers have complained that the new format is “unfair” and the couples with the least votes deserve a final skate-off.

Demanding an answer from the ITV bosses, one asked: “They keep saying no skate-off tonight – but why?”

Another complained: “Why no skate-off again? Much less exciting!”

A third one asked: “Why have they got rid of the skate-off?”

“So has the skate-off been officially scrapped for this series?” another viewer asked.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on if/when the skate-off will return.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers divided amid calls for Stephen Mulhern to be replaced as host

So what do you think of the latest eliminations? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.