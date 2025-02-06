An X-rated meme of Kanye West has gone viral following his wife Bianca Censori’s ‘naked’ Grammys 2025 appearance.

The rapper found himself in the headlines in the past week after Bianca sparked controversy with her naked ‘outfit’ at the 2025 Grammys.

When the couple arrived, Bianca was wearing a huge coat, but very quickly shrugged it off on the red carpet. And it seems the scene they caused didn’t go down well.

Since then, the pair have been hit with criticism. And now, just days after, a meme of a ‘naked’ Kanye has made its rounds online…

The pair sparked controversy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kanye West ‘naked at Grammys meme’ goes viral

Earlier this week, an edited photo of Bianca and Kanye at the 2025 Grammys went viral.

Instead of Bianca’s ‘naked outfit’, she was covered up, decked in a black t-shirt and black trousers. Kanye meanwhile, was edited to look totally nude – with nothing but a black box covering his modesty.

The viral post caught the attention of plenty of celebs – including Loose Women star Katie Piper and TV chef Andi Oliver.

A meme has gone viral of Kanye (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebs react to Kanye West meme

Underneath an Instagram post of the meme, in the comments section, Katie wrote: “Very much doubt the black box needs to be that big tbh.” While Andi Oliver wrote: “Right?!”

Meanwhile on X, one social media user reacted to the meme and proclaimed: “I am SCREAMING.”

Someone else wrote: “Now this would actually be more shocking than the bs they already pull.” A third then chimed in: “My eyes…”

Kanye breaks silence over the Grammy scandal

It comes after Kanye spoke out about their Grammy appearance – and it appears he is proud of it…

Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (February 4) Kanye shared uploaded a photo of a white background with the text: “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES.”

Appearing to brag, another photo went on to read: “FOR CLARITY. FEBRUARY 4TH 2025. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

He also shared a snap of him and Bianca after the 2025 Grammys, and wrote: “ME AND MY WIFE THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET.”

