Kanye West forced to issue statement following Bianca Censori divorce claims

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been the names on everybody’s lips since the Grammys earlier this month. In wake of Bianca’s nearly nude outfit, Kanye took to social media to unleash a shocking anti-Semitic tirade and has been making headlines ever since.

Now, rumours have been swirling over whether the pair have called off their marriage.

Rumours are swirling that the pair are going their separate ways (Credit: Broad Images / SplashNews.com)

Kanye West’s representative speaks out

Kanye, 47 and Bianca, 30, have been married since 2022 – tying the knot just months after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

In a new statement, The Independent reports that Kanye’s representative Milo Yiannopolous has hit back at rumours.

He has also hinted that Kanye and Bianca will release their own responses in due time.

Milo Yiannopolous claimed: “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together.

“Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press.”

He added: “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

The pair met whilst Bianca was working for Yeezy (Credit: Christopher Peterson)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori divorce claims

It comes after MailOnline reported that a source close to Kanye alleged the couple had broken up and that legal proceedings to end the marriage were imminent.

The publication also claimed that the couple had verbally agreed that Bianca Censori would receive a $5 million payout if their marriage did in fact end.

Elsewhere, TMZ has also reported that both individuals have approached divorce lawyers.

Meanwhile, many were convinced Bianca could face legal action due to her nearly naked stunt at the Grammys, where she wore a sheer dress with no underwear.

In a statement to Page Six, LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula explained: “While Ms Censori’s outfit undoubtedly pushed the envelope, a charge of indecent exposure in California requires wilful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse.

“It’s theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident.”

