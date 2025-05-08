5 biggest bombshells from part 2 of Molly-Mae Hague’s documentary – from truth about Tommy Fury romance to her horror accident

The second part of Molly-Mae Hague‘s Behind It All documentary drops on Prime Video today (Friday, May 9), but if fans were hoping to see a romantic reunion with Tommy Fury, then they will be disappointed.

While Molly-Mae confirms that she and Tommy are back together, he rarely appears in the final three episodes of the series. And, when he does appear, it’s mostly via FaceTime or over the phone.

Regardless, it’s clear the influencer has a lot of love for her on/off beau, as does their adorable little girl Bambi.

The three new episodes focus almost entirely on Molly’s feelings for Tommy and trying to sift through the wreckage of their romance to salvage it, all while dealing with her family’s animosity towards him following their split.

So, as the second part of the documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, drops, here’s five of the biggest shocks from the show…

The second part of the Molly-Mae documentary drops today (Credit: Prime Video)

Molly-Mae documentary shocks – her sister is brutal!

Molly and her elder sister Zoe Rae are as close as best friends, if not even closer. And that means that Molly (usually) listens to her advice.

While Molly didn’t listen to Zoe’s concerns about getting back with Tommy (more on that later), she did pay attention when her big sis told her she was ruining her face. And the conversation came about when Zoe and the girls’ mum Debbie heard a famous celeb slagging Molly off in the loos of an event she was hosting.

Speaking to the camera, Zoe revealed: “At the Beauty Works event, my mum and I were in the toilets. Someone else famous actually was in there, talking about her and how bad her face looked and how much work she’d had done to her face.

“And then me and my mum walked out and the person was a bit taken aback that we’d listened to the whole conversation,” she said.

However, rather than having it out with her sister’s critic, Zoe agreed with them, and stepped in, telling Molly to “stop”.

“I completely agree with them. She did look silly, and had far too much filler in her face. I must’ve said to her at some point: ‘This needs to stop. You need to sort this out.'”

After footage of her having her fillers dissolved, Molly said: “Thank god for my sister. I could’ve genuinely just destroyed my face.”

Zoe told Molly she felt like she was ‘hated’ by her little sister (Credit: Prime Video)

‘I feel like you actually hate me’

She wasn’t exactly saying “thank god for my sister”, though, when Zoe shared her true feelings on the Tommy situation.

After a video of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury snogging on New Year’s Eve hit the papers, a livid Zoe confronted her sister.

“What about you then? Getting me to babysit then snogging Tommy on the hour,” the eldest sister said.

“Right, that isn’t what happened and you know it,” Molly fired back, before telling the camera: “I can tell Zoe is just over it all. We’re the closest and she’s finding the whole emotional rollercoaster extremely hard.”

Zoe continued to quiz Molly, asking her if she regretted the kiss, or felt embarrassed about it.

What about you then? Getting me to babysit then snogging Tommy on the hour.

“No, I own it. I only feel awkward with you because I know how you feel about things as you’re protective of me and you’re quite strong with your feelings,” she told her.

“Because I’m the one who picks up the pieces,” said Zoe. She then said sadly: “I never know whether they’re on good terms or bad terms and I never know if I can just pop round and see Bambi because he might be there.”

Molly then warned her: “You’re actually driving a distance between us.”

Speaking to camera again, Zoe said: “I would always 100% be there for her. But I do worry about my relationship with her if they were to get back together.”

To Molly, she then shared: “I feel like you actually hate me.”

Molly’s mum Debbie appeared to be struggling with her emotions during the second set of episodes (Credit: Prime Video)

Molly-Mae’s mum had concerns too

Zoe wasn’t the only family member expressing concern over a potential reunion, so too was mum Debbie.

Appearing emotional, she said: “Part of me would like them to be back as a family but with certain changes.

“I would hate for them to get back together and for her to have any emotional upheaval, worries, concerns,” she added, before concluding: “If they get back together, I would want it to be without the dramas.”

Her comments came after Tommy revealed he let alcohol “ruin” his relationship.

Molly was worried she needed to go to hospital after a horse-riding accident (Credit: Prime Video)

Molly’s horse-riding accident

During the second part of the series, Molly revealed she wanted to learn to horse ride. However, the star was thrown off her horse in shocking scenes that saw her slammed against a fence and fearing she needed to go to the hospital.

In the scenes, Molly is seen riding the horse around a paddock, with the help of an instructor.

As the horse started to speed up and become uncontrollable, she screamed: “I’m scared, I’m scared!”

The horse then rearer up, Molly was thrown into the air and then into a fence. The camera then went shaky and Molly was asked: “Are you alright, are you alright? Have you hurt yourself? Can you breathe?”

The camera then panned to the star, who was kneeling on the floor. “Yeah, I’m okay,” she finally said.

“Do you want to get back on?” she was asked.

“I don’t know. I’m just happy to be alive. When I went down all I saw was black and I thought, hospital job.”

Later, she shared an update on her injuries: “My [bleep] cheek is not okay, though, it’s so sore, it’s going to be black.”

She then added how Tommy is always concerned when she goes riding and urges her to be careful around the animals.

Tommy Fury was often talked about but rarely seen in the episodes (Credit: Splash News)

Perhaps not so shocking… The reunion

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae tell each other “I love you” during one pretty sweet part of the show while chatting on FaceTime. While on the phone, she tells him to book them a romantic getaway. They ended up flying to Dubai, on what was dubbed a make-or-break holiday.

“Dubai was picture-perfect. It was the best trip ever,” Molly said, confirming that it was make, rather than break.

“It felt like everything I wanted it to be and more. And it was exactly what we needed I think. All the noise just switched off, everyone’s opinions. It was just us, in our bubble. Bambi had the best time ever, she keeps asking to go back.”

‘All I’ve ever wanted’

Sharing a relationship update, Molly then said: “Things are looking so much better for us. I’m going to start spending more time at Tommy’s house, keeping things slow and not rushing anything, but as always I don’t think it’s going to be a plain-sailing future. We are going to have bumps.”

Looking to the future, she shared: “The dream is still the same, that we get to a place where one day we will be happy in that house together and have more children and hopefully just have a nice happy life together. That’s all I’ve ever wanted for us.

“I don’t want to get too excited, but I’m getting glimmers of what I’ve always wanted, and that’s my family. I do have something that I think is worth saving. But you never know what’s round the corner,” she said as the credits, and clips from their family holiday, brought the documentary to an end.

Part two of Molly-Mae: Behind It All drops on Prime Video on Friday May 9.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague grows a ‘full beard’ as she issues warning

Share your thoughts on the documentary on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.