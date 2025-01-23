Actor Rishi Nair has joined ITV’s Grantchester as new vicar Alphy Kotteram and fans have already delivered their verdict on the character.

The 34-year-old actor is no stranger to gracing our screens. He first made his acting debut in 2013 and has since starred in countless hit TV shows. Between 2017 and 2021, he played Sami Maalik in Channel 4’s soap Hollyoaks. Other jobs have seen him appear in Count Abdulla and Silent Witness, to name but a few.

But how do viewers feel about his new role? Very, very happy, it seems…

Rishi made his debut as Alphy on Grantchester last night (Credit: ITV)

Grantchester fans on ‘dishy’ new vicar

On Wednesday night (January 22), Rishi made his debut as Alphy after the show returned for its ninth series earlier this month.

From just one episode, viewers seem to already have made their minds up on Rishi and his character Alphy. And it seems they can’t keep their eyes off the screen!

“Grantchester certainly gets some tasty vicars,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m gonna like Alphy,” another person shared.

“Loving Alphy – he’s also a dish,” a third remarked.

“Excellent episode, welcome Alphy! Breath of fresh air,” a fourth viewer declared.

“Well the new vicar gets my approval,” a fifth person swooned.

Fans are loving Rishi on the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Nair on character Alphy

Rishi revealed he didn’t start filming for the ninth series until the third or fourth week of production, admitting he felt like “the new kid at school”.

While discussing his portrayal of Alphy, he gave an insight into how his character will evolve in future episodes.

“He is anti-police. He has this perception about the institution, growing up as a brown man in the 1940s and 1950s in Britain his experience with the police would have been very different to the previous vicars and so he has this perception about them and he has this personality trait that anyone that abuses their power, or anyone in position of power, he always stands up to that morally,” Rishi said.

“And obviously Geordie’s first interaction with Alphy is he’s come to arrest him, he thinks that he’s got into the vicarage and then he’s stealing, so he immediately puts Geordie in that box of this police institution that he’s grown up around.

“But as the series progresses Alphy sees Geordie for the man he is and actually he sees that they have a lot more in common than he first thought, and how those two characters develop in that relationship is is really beautiful.”

Grantchester is on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesdays.

