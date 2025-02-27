Liam Payne’s family to endure fresh hell: Horrific ‘murder’ conspiracies, Roger Nores’ PR tour and a year of heartbreaking firsts

The news of the death of Liam Payne left the showbiz world at a stand still on October 16.

Since then, Liam’s loved ones and fans alike have endured a slew of speculation regarding how he fell to his death and the circumstances that led up to the fatal fall.

From heart-wrenching murder conspiracies to allegations against Liam’s friend Roger Nores, there has been no end to the details surrounding Liam Payne’s tragic demise.

Now, the Payne’s are sadly preparing to face a year of heartbreaking firsts…

Liam Payne was just 31 when he fell to his death (Credit: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press/ Cover Images)

Liam Payne news

Liam’s family have been the victim of some eye-popping conspiracy theories circulating on social media.

With one ranging claiming the former One Direction star was “murdered” by a dark music industry force. And another speculating over whether his death was faked by a stunt double.

As suspicion surrounding Liam’s death was fuelled by such outlandish claims, Google search around the star spiked. Searches for “Liam Payne look-alike” were reportedly up 1,100 per cent on the search engine over the past seven days. The terms “stunt” and “double” also ranked as related terms.

One conspiracy even claims that Liam’s shock death occurred due to the star making negative comments about disgraced rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is facing allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering.

These ridiculous rumours attempt to link Liam’s comments describing meeting Diddy as “the most daunting celebrity experience” to the Teardrops singer losing his life at a hotel in Argentina.

Liam Payne conspiracy theories surrounding death

One social media user even penned online in reaction to Liam’s interview where he detailed the meeting: “Liam Payne talks about Diddy. Everyone tries to stop him. And now he dies mysteriously??! Connect the dots.”

Sadly, these rumours impact one innocent group the most – Liam Payne’s grieving family.

Amid the online theories, Roger Nores, Liam’s friend who was alleged to have neglected the “vulnerable” star during the hours leading up to his death, is said to be on a PR tour, spreading his own truths.

Liam Payne’s struggles with addiction were brought to light after his death (Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images)

Roger Nores ‘cleared’ of manslaughter

Since being granted his freedom and a judge ruling Roger Nores was not guilty of manslaughter, the talent manager has been giving interviews and demanding an apology from the Payne family.

In the meantime, he has also slammed Liam’s father, Geoffrey Payne, with a jaw-dropping £8.1million legal case.

A source told The Sun: “Liam’s family have zero desire to speak out or respond to [Nores] or anyone else. They will continue to keep a dignified silence.

“They understand the global interest as Liam was one of the biggest stars on the planet. But to them he was – and always will be – their boy.

“They are focused on his legacy and find comfort in fan support for Liam’s music amongst the noise.”

Kate Cassidy speaks out

Elsewhere, Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is set to appear in her first TV interview about Liam’s death with ITV’s Lorraine Kelly.

The interview, set to air next week, has come as Kate has been encouraged to open up about Liam’s struggles as part of Lorraine’s new mental health campaign, March4March, as claimed by the Mirror.

It comes after the influencer bravely opened up about the backlash she faced in the wake of Liam’s death in a tell-all interview with The Sun.

It was here that she tearfully admitted that some of the hate messages she had received were unrepeatable. Largely fuelled by beliefs that the tragic circumstances leading up to Liam’s death were due to Kate leaving the singer alone.

Of course, Kate acknowledged these shocking allegations. She insisted that if she had known Liam was so low, she would never have left Argentina.

Kate Cassidy has spoken out in recent weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate also detailed her own feelings after such a significant loss, admitting the news of his passing was such a traumatic incident that she sometimes still doesn’t believe it is real.

The New Jersey born TikTok star has recently shared some sweet tributes that she has dedicated to Liam. One being a 444 angel number tattoo.

The number was a message they often shared with each other and was featured in a handwritten note Liam gave to Kate just days before his death, when “manifesting” their future.

A grieving Kate has also made a phone charm with the angel number. As well as Liam’s initial, as a constant reminder of the star.

Liam Payne’s family endure fresh hell

As the speculation continues to bubble, Liam’s family are facing a year of harrowing firsts. In March, Liam’s son, Bear, will spend his first birthday without his father, at just eight years old.

Geoffrey Payne will also battle the absence of his late son on Father’s Day in mid June.

Liam’s mum Karen will of course endure her first Mother’s Day without Liam, next month. Then, her birthday in June.

Liam’s family will face a year of harrowing firsts (Credit: Cover Images)

In July, One Direction are set to celebrate 14 years of the band. This year, with one treasured member missing forever.

The star’s birthday follows shortly after, on August 29. Undoubtedly, a devastating reminder of the singer’s untimely death, aged just 31.

And of course, the anniversary of Liam’s death will be marked on October 16 – a heartbreaking day for Liam’s loved-ones and fans across the world.

