The news of Liam Payne’s death back in October rocked the world. Since then, headlines have swirled over the circumstances that lead to the One Direction star’s shock demise.

A close friend and manager of Liam Payne was accused of negligent manslaughter following the star’s death. Consequently, leaving many scratching their heads over what really happened to Liam.

Now, a judge has delivered a verdict against Rogelio Nores. Due to this, the former talent manager has spoken out.

Liam Payne news – judge ‘clears’ Nores

After falling to his death aged just 31 on October 16 last year, a post-mortem report found Liam Payne had a cocktail of drugs in his system.

CCTV footage and witness reports from the Buenos Aires hotel he was staying at painted a heart-wrenching picture of Liam’s mental state just minutes before his death. The footage and reports even documented him smashing up his laptop before being carried to his hotel room.

Just minutes later, Liam was dead. He fell from his hotel balcony and died due to polytrauma.

The prosecutor’s office in Argentina said toxicology tests revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in the star’s body.

Rogelio Nores’ alleged ‘connection’ to Liam Payne’s death

Prior to his death, Liam’s supposed best friend Rogelio Nores had been seen with the star. He later left him at the hotel.

Reports claim that Rogelio Nores was accused of having “abandoned him [Liam Payne]” in court documents. They also detailed that Rogelio was aware of Liam’s incapability to look after himself.

Judge Laura Bruniard has said Nores “failed to fulfil his duties of care, assistance and help” towards the performer.

Rogelio Nores had been held in Argentina since Payne’s death in October.

Nores had been forbidden from leaving the country and his assets seized with the looming threat of 15 years in jail on the horizon.

Now, the MailOnline has shared that the court has cleared Rogelio Nores. He has since spoken out.

Rogelio Nores breaks silence

Speaking from Buenos Aires, he said: “These last few months have been hard. But now I am cleared of anything to do with Liam’s death. I am delighted to be a free man and innocent of all charges.

“Liam was my friend and I am so sorry for what happened but as my legal team and I explained to the court very clearly, I had nothing to do with it and I am not in any way responsible.”

Rogelio Nores is said to have shared with the publication the 35-page court ruling.

The ruling is believed to have said: “The prosecutors and the plaintiff have not pointed out any relationship or complicity on the part of Nores with the two defendants for supplying narcotics to Liam Payne. Nor any contribution on his part in the execution of such acts.”

We are pleased to have reversed the resolution 360 degrees, with an absolute dismissal by the Chamber.

It concluded: “Finally, just as it cannot be reasonably conceived that Nores could be required to take precautions that would go beyond the contractual relationship of the Casa Sur hotel and its managers with the person who was staying there – all of them adults and in unrestricted exercise of their legal capacities – much less could he be held responsible for the consequences of his acts.”

Hotel staff cleared

The ruling is said to have also cleared hotel staff Esteban Grassi and Gilda Martin.

It went on to say: “The formation of this case does not affect the good name and honour they would have enjoyed.”

However, the indictments of Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, the waiter and the hotel worker detained in preventive detention, accused of selling drugs to the singer are said to have been confirmed by judges and they will therefore be kept in prison.

Liam’s father, Geoff Payne had also testified against Rogelio Nores, giving a lengthy statement detailing the former talent manager’s relationship with his son.

Nores lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libarona, told local media: “We are pleased to have reversed the resolution 360 degrees, with an absolute dismissal by the Chamber. We always maintained that Roger Nores was not responsible for the death of Liam Payne.

“He was only his friend and had no legal duty or obligation to ensure his safety. Payne was an adult man, whose freedom and capacity were not affected by any interdiction. Even in his material formulation of mere general rational aptitude if we stick to the evaluations of the doctors.”

