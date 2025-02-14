The death of Liam Payne left Simon Cowell in pieces, his pal Sinitta has revealed, with the star declaring that the One Direction boys were “like his babies”.

The group shot to fame on Simon’s show The X Factor in 2010. At the singer’s funeral, Simon was seen in floods of tears, being consoled by Liam’s devastated parents.

Now, the music mogul’s close friend Sinitta has shared just how heartbroken Simon was when he heard about Liam’s death.

Liam Payne fell to his death in October (Credit: Splash News)

Simon Cowell inconsolable over death of Liam Payne

Speaking on the Nicky Byrne HQ podcast, Sinitta revealed: “He was absolutely devastated. I spoke to Simon, obviously it was a private conversation, but he usually contains his emotions, he’s quite stoic isn’t he. But he was absolutely gone.

“Just holding the phone, he was just sobbing. It’s the first time in my life I thought, well we normally come to you when we don’t know what to do. But he was absolutely devastated.”

Speaking about his bond with the 1D boys, Sinitta added: “They were like his babies. He went on this journey with them, he was part of it – he was almost the sixth member.”

Simon was seen breaking down with Liam’s parents at his funeral (Credit: Splash News)

‘Unfair to blame Simon’

On Simon being blamed for his death, she added: “I think it was a bit unfair because some people were blaming him, saying he should have done something but even though he was very young, he was still a grown man and in charge of his own life. You can’t bubble wrap everyone.”

She then continued: It was just the saddest, most awful thing. His poor parents and family. It’s the worst phone call you never want to get.”

Simon Cowell was blamed by some for Liam’s death (Credit: Splash News)

‘Being a pop star was in his bones’

Sinitta also said she believes it’s wrong to say fame brought so many negatives into Liam’s life.

“He knew he wanted to be a pop star – it was in his bones,” she said. “People blame a lot of it on his success, you know, ‘if he hadn’t been a big pop star…’.

“But then if you rewind and try and erase that part, you’re erasing everything else as well. You’re erasing Bear, you can’t do that.

“But of course you would trade it, just to have him at home playing football in the garden – no fame, no money,” she then added sadly.

