Liam Payne and Maya Henry shared a difficult relationship. The pair dated from 2019 to 2022. Although for some time they appeared to be a picture-perfect couple, cracks started to show in wake of their engagement, when they called off their relationship.

As Liam later moved on with Kate Cassidy, his alleged harassment of Maya is said to have continued. Now, the Youtuber and writing student has spoken out…

The couple were previously engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Maya Henry has opened up about her relationship with Liam Payne

Maya Henry has shared some harrowing details about her struggles with Liam Payne. The Youtuber has opened up about Liam’s difficulties amid his battle with addiction, including some of the distressing behaviour he displayed within their relationship. Maya has since described Liam’s actions as “unsafe and harmful”.

In a new article, where Maya explains the One Direction hitmaker was “unrecognisable” when he was “on drugs”, a source alleged that Liam pressured Maya into terminating her pregnancy with a heart-wrenching ultimatum.

his was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid.

An insider claimed to Rolling Stone magazine: “Liam sent Maya a long message saying it’s either get an abortion and stay with him, or raise the kid alone and he will not acknowledge either of them.

“This was a surprise to Maya, because Liam wanted to have a family, and they were trying for a kid.”

Liam and Maya dated for three years (Credit: Palace Lee / SplashNews.com)

Maya Henry on her abortion

In an interview with People last year, May discussed how in her novel, Looking Forward, the main character, Mallory, endured a non-surgical abortion. An experience which she described as “very similar” to “what [she] went through”.

She said: “What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications, and I did have to go to the hospital alone.

“It was very lonely, having these men tell you: ‘Oh, it’s going to feel like a heavy period, it’s not going to be that painful, it’s going to be easy.’ But I’m like, you’ve never even gone through anything like [this], so how would you know to tell me?”

Maya also admitted: “If it were up to me, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Maya has also alleged that Liam harassed her via email and text message and even made multiple iCloud accounts to contact her. She has also claimed Liam shared explicit images of her without her consent.

Lawyers for the star previously told MailOnline: “Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information.”

A string of stories surrounding Liam Payne have emerged in wake of his death in October 2024. The star fell to his death on October 16. He was aged 31.

Read more: Kate Cassidy details final day she spent with Liam Payne before his death and admits looking back it’s ‘unsettling’

So what did you think of the Maya Henry claims? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.