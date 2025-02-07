Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy hits out at gold digger claims and defends ‘attention-seeking’ funeral outfit

Kate Cassidy, girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, has begun to set the record straight this week. The TikTok influencer and partner of two years to the One Direction star has faced some serious backlash since her boyfriend’s tragic death.

In fact, many social media users have slammed Kate, branding her a gold digger and questioning her relationship with the Teardrops singer. Now, Kate is having her say…

Liam and Kate began dating in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy slams gold digger claims

In a candid interview detailing her thoughts surrounding the difficult aftermath of Liam’s death, a grieving Kate has discussed some of the negative criticism she has faced.

She told The Sun: “Obviously after his death there was a lot of speculation, and things that were said about me, and I was getting called certain labels.”

“Liam and I had a relationship where I couldn’t possibly work a nine to five job with his work and his lifestyle and I moved across the world to be with him. So you know when people come and point a finger at me saying ‘you took an allowance and you had living expenses’ or whatever, at the end of the day it’s nobody’s business except for me and Liam.”

Labels that Kate assures fans, are not true. “I never [asked him for money],” she claimed, hitting back at the gold digger claims.

Kate and Liam had just set up a new home in Florida, shared adorable rescue dog Nala and were allegedly “manifesting” their future together – with Liam’s plans to tie the knot with Kate emerging after his death.

Although the pair may have looked like the picture perfect couple online, some fans doubted whether Kate had truly been supportive of Liam amid his battle with addiction, with many questioning why she left the star alone in Argentina just days before his death.

However, Kate explains that Liam was in a good place before her departure, the pair were “positive” and she had returned to their Florida pad out of necessity, to care for their pup, Nala.

Kate Cassidy lifts lid on relationship with Liam Payne

In her recent interview, Kate also went on to acknowledge the backlash she has received from fans – but insists they know far from the full story.

She said she is “never going to let anybody” tell her how their relationship was. Adding: “The only two people that really know how strong a relationship was are me and Liam.”

Kate has also received criticism for the elegant black outfit– and the make-up – she wore to Liam’s funeral. Some critics took to social media at the time, accusing her of trying to steal the spotlight on the heartbreaking day.

TikTok star Kate Cassidy was supported by friend Damian Hurley at Liam’s funeral (Credit: Mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy on outfit she wore to Liam Payne’s funeral

On November 20, the day Liam’s loved ones laid him to rest, Kate could be seen sporting a coat with fur trim, sunglasses, a flowing black skirt and heeled boots.

I genuinely wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time.

The New Jersey native joined Liam’s friends and family for the private ceremony, which took place at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

The social media star has now hit back at those who found issue with her sleek ensemble and justified why she wore it.

“I genuinely wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time; that’s how he would want to see me, and that’s how I would want him to see to remember me by.”

