Liam Payne’s funeral in pictures as One Direction reunite and Girls Aloud support Cheryl

The funeral of Liam Payne took place in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, today (November 20).

Liam died last month after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

Today, his loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Liam Payne died last month (Credit: Splash News)

Funeral of Liam Payne: One Direction reunite

Liam’s One Direction bandmates reunited to share their grief for the singer. The last time they were together as a band of five was back in 2015.

Harry Styles was the first to arrive at the church. He wore head-to-toe black, sported sunglasses and looked sombre.

Liam Payne’s coffin arriving at his funeral (Credit: Cover Images)

Niall, Louis and Zayn arrive

He was followed by the remaining three bandmates. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik arrived at the same time. And, as a result, were reunited outside the church.

The boys were pictured by the floral archway that had been installed earlier today.

Louis Tomlinson joined his 1D bandmates at the service (Credit: Cover Images)

Girls Aloud support Cheryl

Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts – Cheryl Tweedy‘s Girls Aloud bandmates – were also early arrivals.

They arrived in blacked-out cars, with roads closed to give Liam’s loved ones the privacy they needed to grieve for the star.

Nadine Coyle didn’t appear to attend.

Louis and Zayn Malik were seen chatting outside the church (Credit: Cover Images)

Cheryl arrives at funeral of Liam Payne

Cheryl, meanwhile, wasn’t pictured attending. However, it’s reported that she made a low-key entry via a back door at the church, to avoid the paparazzi.

Kimberley Walsh was on hand to support Cheryl (Credit: Cover Images)

It’s thought that Nicola and Kimberley were on hand to support Cheryl as she said farewell to her ex. The former couple shared son Bear, seven. It hasn’t been reported that Bear accompanied his mum to the service.

Liam’s coffin arrives

At 1.10pm, Liam’s coffin arrived at the church. The singer’s remains were carried to the service on a beautiful white horse-drawn carriage.

Nicola Roberts gave a mourner a hug as she arrived (Credit: Cover Images)

His parents, Karen and Geoff, were also pictured being greeted by the reverend as they arrived at the service.

Floral tributes

Liam’s coffin was then carried into the church by the pallbearers. Floral tributes – from Geoff and Karen and son Bear – were also taken inside.

Cheryl and Liam shared son Bear (Credit: Splash News)

One spelt out the word ‘Son’ and another said ‘Daddy’.

