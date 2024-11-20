The funeral of Liam Payne took place today as his loved ones said their goodbyes in a private service.

Many celebrities attended Liam’s funeral including Payne’s ex-partner Cheryl, his One Direction bandmates and his close friend Simon Cowell.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from his third floor hotel balcony in Argentina. Today, Liam’s grieving parents were also in attendance at the funeral alongside his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

Singer Liam Payne’s coffin was carried in a white horse-drawn carriage (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam Payne’s floral tributes on display at his funeral

Shortly after 1pm, Liam’s coffin arrived at the church in the Home Counties on Wednesday.

The coffin was carried in a horse-drawn white carriage with wreaths showing “Daddy” in blue and “Son” in red on either side.

Liam shared his seven-year-old son, Bear, with his ex-partner Cheryl.

The floral tribute from Bear to his dad was then carried into the church.

Two floral tributes were on the carriage – one from Liam’s son Bear and one from his parents (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His parents spend private moment with reverend

Liam Payne’s grieving parents, Geoff and Karen, were seen arriving at the funeral as they watched the pallbearers carry the star’s coffin into the church for the service.

Liam’s father, Geoff, had brought his son’s remains back to the UK this month. He also visited the CasaSur Hotel – where Liam died – to see floral tributes left for Liam in the days after the tragedy.

On Wednesday, Geoff and Karen were greeted at the church by the reverend, before making their way inside for the service.

Liam’s parents Geoff and Karen were seen at the funeral today (Credit: Cover Images)

Cheryl arrived ‘quietly away from public view’

According to reports, Cheryl attended the service. However, she reportedly arrived quietly via a backdoor. It’s unclear if her son with Liam, Bear, attended.

Cheryl and Liam dated from 2016 to 2018, and they welcomed Bear in 2017.

Paying tribute to Liam after his death, Cheryl heartbreaking said: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Harry Styles and Liam’s other 1D bandmates attended today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One Direction stars attend Liam Payne’s funeral

Before the funeral service began, Liam’s One Direction bandmates arrived including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Shortly after, Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman, from the guest list, arrived.

Other celebrities included James Corden, Marvin and Rochelle Humes, and Girls Aloud stars Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

