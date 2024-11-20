The funeral of former One Direction member Liam Payne will reportedly take place today.

The 31-year-old died on October 16, 2024, when he fell from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.

In connection with Liam’s tragic death prosecutors are currently questioning three people who have been charged. The Argentinian prosecutor’s office said the charges were abandonment following the supply and facilitation of narcotics.

As the details of Liam Payne’s funeral emerge, it includes the revealing of the expected guest list.

Liam Payne’s death rocked the world

Officials in Buenos Aries allowed the family safe passage of Liam’s body in preparation for his funeral. His father, Geoff, flew to Argentina to escort the late singer’s remains to his hometown in Wolverhampton.

This visit included a stopover at the hotel in which the late singer died at, for his father to view all the moving tributes left by fans.

A source recently told the Mirror: “Geoff is living every parent’s worst nightmare. He has been so moved by the outpouring of love and the tributes that have come in from across the world.”

The X Factor runner-up was in Buenos Aires at the time to watch former band mate Niall Horan perform, along with updating his US visa.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the time of Liam’s death, Niall shared: “It just doesn’t feel real.”

Liam Payne funeral guest list ‘includes One Direction members’

Reports claim many high-profile guests will attend Liam’s funeral. Following his death, many of Liam’s celebrity friends spoke out to pay tribute. Although, it’s unclear exactly which celebs will attend.

However, within his close circle is of course his former One Direction bandmates – including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. They’re expected to be in attendance today.

In a group statement following his death the band said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”.

Kate Cassidy, who the late celebrity had been dating since 2022, is believed to be attending the funeral. In an Instagram post two days after Liam’s death she wrote: “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life.”

Additionally, it is likely Cheryl, Liam’s ex partner, will be paying her respects. The pair shared their seven-year-old son Bear.

The man that supported Liam in his initial fame, Simon Cowell will likely pay homage to his protégé.

Meanwhile, Liam’s immediate family will also attend the service. Liam’s doting parents along with his two sisters, Nicola and Ruth, will attend.

The ceremony is reportedly not open to the public, ensuring only Liam’s nearest and dearest will be attending.

However, sources claimed Liam’s ‘dear friend’ and manager Rogelio Nores hasn’t been included in the invitations.

Prosecutors charge three people

The public prosecutor’s office in Argentina recently released a statement explaining “exhaustive and meticulous measures were taken to clarify the circumstances” surrounding the father-of-one’s death.

Additionally the statement claimed that “based on the evidence gathered,” the prosecutor working on the case had “formally charged three people”.

One of these three was an employee at the hotel, while another was an individual accompanying Liam on a daily basis in Argentina. The third person allegedly supplied drugs to the singer.

The investigation continues, with the analysis of Liam’s devices and CCTV footage from the hotel.

