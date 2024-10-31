In the latest Liam Payne news, the former One Direction star’s body is expected to be transferred to a funeral parlour and embalmed within the next two days.

Liam tragically died earlier this month at just age 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. His father, Geoff, flew to the country to identify his son’s body and deal with the repatriation process.

Liam Payne latest: Repatriation soon to be underway

According to Argentinian media, Liam’s body will be moved and embalmed in the next 48 hours. As previously reported, Liam’s family had hoped his remains would be allowed to travel back to the UK last week so they can carry out his funeral. His dad, Geoff, has reportedly remained by his side.

“Liam’s loved ones just want him home, back where he belongs among his family. As they await the pathologist to finish their tests, behind the scenes, they have been tackling the logistics about how best to get his body back to the UK,” an inside source told the Mirror.

“There are no direct commercial flights between Buenos Aires and London, but naturally, they want the flight to have the least stops and interruptions possible. But Geoff is determined to accompany his son home.”

A preliminary toxicology report found a cocktail of drugs in the star’s system when he died.

Liam’s funeral is expected to take place in November. However, a date has yet to be publicly confirmed.

Liam Payne first posthumous song postponed

Less than a month after his death, Liam’s first posthumous song was set to be released tomorrow (November 1).

Grammy-winning producer and singer Sam Pounds, who has been in the studio with Liam before he died, revealed he would be releasing their song, Do No Wrong, to honour him.

However, he later revealed on Instagram that he will be putting the release on hold for the time being.

“Today I’m deciding to hold Do No Wrong and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire),” he wrote.

“Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love, Sam Pounds.”

