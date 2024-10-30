Simon Cowell has reportedly made a heartbreaking vow to Cheryl and her son Bear following the tragic death of her ex Liam Payne.

Simon, 65, recently spoke out about the tragedy in an emotional statement.

On October 17, the music mogul reportedly cancelled Britain’s Got Talent auditions following the death of Liam.

One Direction star Liam, who appeared on Simon’s show The X Factor in 2008 and 2010, died on October 16. He fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Argentina. His death is being investigated by police.

Simon Cowell ‘makes vow to Cheryl and Bear’

According to a source, Cheryl – who shared seven-year-old son Bear with Liam – was the first person Simon called after hearing the news.

The source told Closer: “Simon was distraught and devastated when he heard the news about Liam. He immediately halted Britain’s Got Talent filming and rushed home. The first person he called was Cheryl.

“Simon and Cheryl have been friends for over 20 years and she knows she can put her trust in him. And his recent tribute to Liam showed just how much he genuinely cared about him.

“Going forward, Simon will do whatever he can for Cheryl. He wants to support her and Bear through this awful time.”

Simon Cowell’s tribute to Liam

Following Liam’s death, the talent manager took to social media to break his silence.

He penned a lengthy message where he even reflected on his most recent meeting with the One Direction star.

Simon said: “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I had shed is a memory of you.

“This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together.

“I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused, and how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.”

He also mentioned how he had originally turned away the star when he first appeared on The X Factor.

Simon Cowell reflects on X Factor promise he made Liam

Simon detailed: “I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn’t your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam.

“And you never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

“You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together.

“And how proud you were to be a dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I had met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eye that you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.”

Simon added: “I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family.”

