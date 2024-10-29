Many fans of Liam Payne have been streaming his latest hits in wake of his tragic death, on October 16.

Now, they can expect the star’s very first posthumous record release, despite rumours that he had left his record label days before his death.

New reports also claim that Liam resigned from four of his music firms on the day of his death.

The former One Direction star sadly fell to his death from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina on October 16.

Liam Payne latest

Grammy-winning producer and singer Sam Pounds, who had been recording music with Liam prior to his shock passing, has shared that a song they worked on together, titled Do No Wrong, will be released on Friday.

He wrote to social media: “I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed.

“I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to [Liam’s sister] Ruth, [Liam’s son] Bear, and the entire family.”

He continued: “I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes.

“I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you… With love let’s all BE the blessing.”

The track features artwork of an illustrated angel and a broken heart and consists of some heartbreaking lyrics.

New Liam Payne song lyrics

One verse reportedly reads: “Nothing come between us but just space and time. As I fall, fall further for you, I can make a lifetime out of just one night. Like there’s nothing just us two.”

The artwork also confirmed a November 1 release date and will be available in three forms: the original, a live mix and an a cappella version.

It comes as headlines claim Liam had been resigning as director from his music firms on the day of his death.

MailOnline allege that newly published documents at Companies House disclose that on the day of his death, Liam filed papers to resign as a director from the four firms he channelled his income through for recordings and live shows.

Liam Payne resigns from music firms on the day of his death

The publication explains: “One called Hampton Music Ltd was valued at £17,300 last year, while the singer’s Hampton Records Ltd – which was worth £300,000 in 2022 – had decreased to just below £75,000, accounts show. His live music arm, Long Play Touring LLP, also saw its value dwindle from about £135,000 in 2022 to just £17,000 last year. Finally, his firm Hampton Publishing Ltd was valued at only £729.”

Meanwhile, an inside source at the MailOnline claimed that Liam was dropped by Universal Music days before he died.

“Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it],” they said. “Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically.”

The publication claims that Liam’s PR also resigned earlier this month.

The source added: “It is like all of Liam’s music career that he had built up since he went solo eight years ago was crumbling, there was very little left for him. It must have absolutely devastated him.”

ED! has contacted Liam’s representatives for comment.

