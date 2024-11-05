The funeral for former One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly expected to take place in coming days.

The singer tragically died aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month. A preliminary toxicology report found a cocktail of drugs in Liam’s system when he died. At the time of Liam’s death, the For You hitmaker was in a relationship with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. He shared a son, Bear, with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl.

Last month, Liam’s father, Geoff, flew to the country to identify his body and deal with the repatriation process. Reports claimed his body will be flown back to the UK this week, before his funeral takes place.

Prior to his death, Liam was dating girlfriend Kate Cassidy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne funeral

Liam’s funeral is expected to take place in his hometown Wolverhampton in coming days, according to many reports.

Due to his love and passion for music, a musical tribute is reportedly expected to take place. Given his high-profile status, many A-list celebrities are expected to attend also.

“Liam’s funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death. His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it’s what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth,” an inside source told RadarOnline.

“But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end,” they continued.

Liam tragically died on October 16 (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, another source has told MailOnline that the funeral could be a “very big send off”. The friend reportedly said: “Liam’s body is expected to be flown home any day now. Arrangements are in place for that now and once his body is back in Britain the next step will be to announce the funeral plan.

“Liam will have a very big send off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair.

“The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

It’s reported Liam’s One Direction bandmates will attend his funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One Direction reunion

Despite no confirmation, RadarOnline is also speculating that Liam’s One Direction band members – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – could reform to perform a tribute at his service “in the style of Elton John’s moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana“.

