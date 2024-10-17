Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy were holidaying in Argentina before the star tragically fell to his death on Wednesday (October 16).

The One Direction star’s partner has now spoken out about the loss of Liam in an emotional post to social media.

Kate headed back to Florida days before Liam’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com / WP PIX)

Liam Payne’s girlfriend issues statement

In a message shared to her Instagram story, Kate wrote on October 18: “I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private. Liam, my angel.

“You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”

Kate shared her message to Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Girlfriend of Liam Payne explained why she left holiday early

Elsewhere, fans have scrutinised Kate’s recent TikTok video, where she explained why she was heading home to Florida without Liam, prior to his death.

The blonde bombshell told fans whilst showing clips of her journey home: “I was so ready to leave. Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long and we were supposed to be there for five days, turned into two weeks and I was just like: ‘I need to go home.'”

Kate also admitted that she felt anxious about her departure, could barely sleep on the flight and was left with a red rash on her neck due to the stress.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy began dating in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com / MCvitanovic)

One Direction fans share support with Kate Cassidy

Some fans pointed out her obvious discomfort in the comment section, with one writing: “I feel this video is giving us some answers. I don’t know but girl, I’m sending you a big hug today.”

Other fans shared their support and heartfelt messages to Kate, with one stating: “Sweet girl, please remember this is not your fault. Please don’t ask yourself if there is anything you could’ve done. I’ve been dealing with survivors guilt for five years.”

Another said: “My heart goes out to you. I’m so sorry for your loss. We lost a part of our childhood, but for you it was so much more than that.”

A third mentioned how Kate had said she had left her Squishmallow toy with Liam, writing: “My biggest take away from this, you gave Liam your Squishmallow.”

“I hope you’re okay! Please let us know you’re okay. We are praying for you girl,” commented another.

