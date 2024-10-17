The girlfriend of Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy, took to social media to share a sweet message about the star, just four days before his death.

One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend often documented glimpses into their relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com/Kieran.Photo)

Liam Payne girlfriend

The pair had been holidaying in Buenos Aires this month and Kate, who is popular on TikTok, had shared a glimpse into their break away on the platform.

Kate took to social media to share a string of snaps detailing her recent stint in the Argentine capital.

Amongst the snaps, Kate included a photo of Liam Payne riding a horse and gushed alongside it: “I am very grateful for the simple things in life.”

Now, the comments are consequently flooded with tributes for the 31-year-old. One penned: “Thank you for being there for Liam. I feel like you were his biggest supporter in his last chaotic days.”

Another wrote: “Sometimes we don’t know it’s our last memories with someone.”

The pair were together for two years (Credit: Marco Piovanotto / IPA)

Liam Payne death

A third added: “Liam forever. We feel your loss!”

“The picture of Liam with the horses is beautiful. Wishing you peace and comfort in this incredible painful time,” stated another.

Just a day prior, Kate also shared an insight into their relationship by sharing a clip looking very pleased with the words: “How I feel inside when he says you look better with no makeup.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Liam and Kate first began in 2022. They were pictured together for the first time wearing Halloween costumes, with the TikTok star dressing up as Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, while Liam donned a white tank top to transform into Pamela’s ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Just hours before his death, Liam shared a glimpse into his Argentina trip and spoke to Snapchat, stating: “It’s a lovely day here in Argentina.”

He added: “This is the breakfast table. Just enjoying coffee and breakfast even though it’s 1pm.”

Liam’s final Snapchat story was a snap beside Kate whilst sporting swimwear, which the influencer originally posted on Instagram in 2023 to mark his 30th birthday.

