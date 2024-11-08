The funeral date for Liam Payne has reportedly been “set” almost a month after his heartbreaking death.

One Direction singer Liam tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. A preliminary toxicology report found a cocktail of drugs in Liam’s system when he died. His father, Geoff, then flew to the country to identify his son’s body and deal with the repatriation process.

Now, it has been reported that Liam’s body is back in the UK, with a “private” funeral set to take place within the next week.

A date has reportedly been set for Liam’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Date ‘set’ for Liam Payne funeral

Over three weeks since Liam’s tragic death, it has been claimed that his body was returned back to the UK on Wednesday (November 6).

His father Geoff accompanied his son’s body on the flight to Heathrow. Liam was then taken to his hometown Wolverhampton. A funeral is expected to take place in his hometown within 10 days, The Sun reports.

“Plans are in motion for Liam’s funeral and a date has been set,” a source told the publication.

They added: “His family are determined to keep things as private as ­possible to allow them to grieve but also understand the global interest.”

The singer died last month (Credit: ITV)

Liam Payne funeral

At the time of Liam’s death, the For You hitmaker was in a relationship with girlfriend Kate Cassidy. She is thought to be attending the funeral.

It is also believed that his former One Direction band members – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – will be at the funeral.

RadarOnline speculated that the band could reform to perform a tribute at his service “in the style of Elton John’s moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana”.

‘It’s what Liam would have wanted’

The publication also claimed that given Liam’s high-profile status, many A-list celebrities are expected to attend.

“Liam’s funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death,” a source said.

“His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful. As it’s what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth.”

They added: “But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts. He loved singing and making music until the end.”

