TV crew ‘spark outrage as they film at cemetery where Liam Payne coffin was kept’

An Argentinian TV news crew have allegedly been hit with backlash after they filmed inside the cemetery that the coffin of Liam Payne was reportedly being kept before it was transported to the UK.

Liam died while in Buenos Aires last month. He was just 31 years old. The One Direction singer fell from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16.

Liam Payne news

Argentina’s Socios del espectáculo delivered a broadcast from the British Cemetery in Buenos Aires recently, the Mirror reports.

Since Liam’s death, his body has remained in Argentina as medical officers carried out an autopsy. After being released for repatriation, Liam was reportedly placed in a chapel in the British Cemetery.

Argentina TV’s Socios del espectáculo filmed scenes outside the chapel, apparently claiming that Liam’s body was inside.

The presenter then informed viewers that several big names would be attending Liam’s funeral, before he then entered the building.

However, Cementerio Británico de Buenos Aires has confirmed that Liam’s body wasn’t present when the filming took place.

Liam died last month (Credit: Liam Payne / YouTube)

TV crew slammed

Speaking to The Mirror, they said: “The coffin was here 5 days, time needed to prepare everything for the travel to England. In the video you can see our chapel and the place where the coffin was. This video was recorded 6 hours after the coffin was transported to the airport.”

The publication claims that fans of the late star were left furious at the fact that scenes had been filmed in the cemetery.

“How could they film inside the funerarium?” one angry fan allegedly said.

“Damn they are real disrespectful,” another fumed.

“Why is his coffin on the news? Give the man some respect and let him rest in peace!” another reportedly wrote.

A date for Liam’s funeral hasn’t been announced at the time of writing, however, it is reportedly expected to be this week.

Liam’s funeral is reportedly taking place soon (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Liam Payne funeral

It’s been claimed that Liam’s funeral will be attended by several A-listers.

“Liam’s funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death. His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it’s what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth,” a source told RadarOnline.

“Liam will have a very big send off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair,” another source told the MailOnline.

“The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

ED! contacted reps for Liam for comment.

