Liam Payne’s final act of kindness before his tragic death revealed by cancer sufferer

In the hours leading up to his tragic death, Liam Payne displayed an act of generosity that has recently come to light.

The former One Direction star died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

However, earlier that evening, the singer donated thousands to Jack – a 28-year-old man battling Stage 4 B Cell Lymphoma.

Liam Payne donated thousands to a GoFundMe hours before his death (Credit: SplashNews)

Liam Payne latest: Generosity hours before death revealed

In his final hours, Liam spent his time thinking of others. Before his passing, he generously donated thousands to a GoFundMe campaign.

Jack – a former cook now unable to work due to his aggressive cancer treatment – was shocked to find the singer had contributed $3,000 or £2.3k to his GoFundMe campaign.

Jack opened up to The Mirror about his diagnosis and the unexpected kindness from Liam.

“Eventually, my neck and arm swelled to about twice their normal size, and I went to get it checked out. Going into the doctor with one idea in my head and leaving with a cancer diagnosis was definitely strange…it was out of my hands,” Jack shared.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised an impressive £26.3k of its £77.6k goal, with Liam’s donation being one of the largest.

Liam Payne passed away at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. (Credit: SplashNews)

‘I feel extremely lucky’

The gesture initially raised doubts for Jack. He initially suspected it might be a prank or an anonymous donation using Liam’s name.

However, as news of Liam’s tragic death and his final acts of kindness emerged, he realizsd the truth.

“Once we started seeing other reputable sources saying Liam had donated to my GoFundMe, it became sort of surreal. I’m so thankful and I feel extremely lucky,” he said.

Despite his global fame and the challenges he faced, Liam made it a point to put others first.

Known for his charitable work as well as his singing career, Liam’s decision to help Jack in his time of need showcases the singer’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of those around him.

“It truly warmed my heart knowing he was able to find some sort of peace through the love and support he provided to other people in his final moments,” Jack reflected.

