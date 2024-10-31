JLS star Aston Merrygold became the latest star to pay tribute to Liam Payne as he appeared on Lorraine today (October 31).

Chatting with host Ranvir Singh, the JLS member was on the daytime talk show to promote his new music.

However, the conversation took a turn when Ranvir – stepping in for Lorraine Kelly – mentioned the recent death of Liam Payne. As a result, some viewers took to social media to blast the chat and cruelly accuse Aston of using Liam’s death to promote his new music.

JLS star Aston Merrygold on friendship with Liam Payne

Aston’s appearance on the ITV show came two weeks after the One Direction singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

During the interview, Ranvir mentioned Liam and said to Aston: “I’m going to ask you a bit about Liam. Terribly tragic and incredibly shocking.”

“Shocking,” Aston agreed.

It’s still shocking, it’s still a very tender subject.

Ranvir then reminded viewers of the bond the two musicians shared, due to their boy band origins. “You knew him back in the day. Tell us a bit about the Liam that you knew because of course from one boy band to another, your heart must have broken for him and his family.”

Aston then recounted his memories of Liam, reflecting on their first encounter during the X Factor auditions in 2008.

“It’s still shocking, it’s still a very tender subject,” he confessed, before adding: “From meeting Liam, from the auditions of X Factor, meeting this young, hungry, talented young man to what he built with those four boys…

“All we can do is be proud of him and the legacy that he’s left behind and the beautiful family that he’s got.”

‘That’s sort of what your single is about’

As the conversation unfolded, Aston highlighted the importance of cherishing those around us. “When you hear something like that you look at your bandmates and hold them tighter,” Ranvir probed.

“I just think anyone around you in general. Anything can happen at any time. Friends, family, bandmates, kids. It makes you realise the truly amazing people you’ve got in your life and just to hold them as tight as possible,” he remarked.

Ranvir then reintroduced the topic of Aston’s new music, drawing parallels between the thoughtful sentiment and the theme of his latest song, You Chose Me.

“Well, that’s sort of what your single is about, isn’t it? Holding the ones you love tight close to you and showing them you love them. It’s a beautiful song.”

“Exactly that, there you go,” Aston said replying to Ranvir as she wrapped up the interview.

Fans react

However, the transition from speaking about Liam’s legacy to discussing Aston’s new release did not sit well with some viewers.

On social media, Aston was cruelly accused of using Liam’s death as a promotional tool for his music – despite it being host Ranvir who brought up Liam’s death and then transitioned back to Aston’s new music.

“‘I’m feeling really down about Liam, and the only thing that could lift my spirits is if you grab a copy of my single,'” one viewer sarcastically tweeted.

“‘It’s all very raw and I find it difficult to talk about… however, I will promote my new single,’ another viewer echoed, putting words into Aston’s mouth.

Further criticism came from a viewer who felt the entire segment was just a vehicle to promote Aston’s song. “What was the point of that Liam Payne segment? All to then go loop back into promoting Aston’s song,” they complained.

Not everyone felt the same, though, with others commenting on Aston’s appearance on the talk show over on Instagram.

“Loved seeing you on Lorraine, so sorry for your loss,” said one fan. “Such lovely words about Liam,” said another.

