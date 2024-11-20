The funeral of Liam Payne is taking place in Amersham today, over a month since his tragic death.

One Direction singer Liam died on October 16 aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A preliminary toxicology report found a cocktail of drugs in Liam’s system when he died.

Liam’s father, Geoff, brought his son’s remains back to the UK this month. And today (November 20) Liam’s loved ones have started to gather to say their final goodbyes to the beloved singer.

Singer Liam tragically died on October 16 (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam Payne funeral latest

Liam is being laid to rest in Amersham at lunchtime today (November 20). This morning, the final preparations were underway for his funeral at a church in the Home Counties. At the entrance of the church, white roses and autumnal foliage were placed, as well as candles lining the path.

A floral tribute of bowling pins being knocked over by a ball was also placed outside in a nod to Liam’s much-loved pastime.

The Mirror reported that a choir of musicians are expected to perform at the service. Meanwhile, members of a private security team took up their positions on the church’s grounds.

Flowers were seen outside the church (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Guests arrive

Girls Aloud singers Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts were the first to arrive at the church. The pair, both wearing black and in sunglasses, arrived together in a black car.

Next Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy arrived. She appeared sombre as she was joined by Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes also arrived to pay their respects to the One Direction star.

Harry Styles was the first of the late singer’s bandmates to arrive. He was followed by James Corden. Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik arrived at the church just before 1pm.

Jordan North was also seen making his way into the church. As was presenter Adrian Chilies and DJ Scott Mills and his husband Sam.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman also arrived to say their farewells to Liam. They cut a sombre figure wearing head-to-toe black as they arrived at the church.

At 1.10pm, the singer’s coffin arrived, with Liam starting his journey to his final resting place. The coffin arrived at the church on a white horse-drawn carriage, with floral tributes saying ‘Son’ and ‘Daddy’ sitting on top of the carriage.

His grieving parents Geoff and Karen were greeted at the church by the reverend, before making their way inside for the service. Cheryl was also understood to be at the service, arriving quietly via a backdoor.

No One Direction fans at church

Ahead of the funeral, it was reported his send-off would be private and attended by just his family and closest friends. Reports claimed that many high-profile guests would attend Liam’s funeral.

Now it’s been claimed that nearby roads were closed off ahead of the funeral. This enabled the fleet of Mercedes people carriers with blacked-out windows carrying mourners to be able to park outside the church.

It’s also been reported that One Directions fans were not present outside the church. Local residents were seen lining the streets, though, waiting for the funeral cortege.

Liam’s One Direction bandmates are attending his funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘My angel’

Kate Cassidy, who the late celebrity had been dating since 2022, is also attending the funeral today.

In an Instagram post days after Liam’s death she wrote: “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life.”

However, sources claimed Liam’s ‘dear friend’ Rogelio Nores hasn’t been included in the invitations.

Cheryl at Liam Payne funeral

Additionally, it is likely Cheryl, Liam’s ex partner, will be paying her respects. The pair shared their seven-year-old son Bear.

However, at present, neither have been seen arriving at the funeral.

Prior to his death, Liam was dating girlfriend Kate Cassidy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Liam Payne latest

Sources previously shared details on what Liam’s funeral could be like.

“Liam’s funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death. His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it’s what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth,” an inside source told RadarOnline early in November.

“But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end,” they continued.

Meanwhile, another source told MailOnline that the funeral could be a “very big send off”.

