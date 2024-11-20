The coffin carrying Liam Payne has arrived at the church for his funeral today (November 20).

One Direction singer Liam tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In connection with Liam’s death prosecutors are currently questioning three people.

Liam’s father, Geoff, brought his son’s remains back to the UK, where preparations for the funeral have been underway.

And on Wednesday (November 20), Liam’s funeral took place in the Home Counties with his family and friends able to say their final goodbyes.

The singer’s funeral took place today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne’s private funeral

The singer will be laid to rest today at a private funeral in the Home Counties where Liam’s family and closest friends attended. Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was seen at the church today.

Members of Girls Aloud, including Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, also attended. Liam’s ex Cheryl also attended the service.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy attended the service today (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Liam’s former One Direction bandmates – including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – paid their respects at the service.

In addition, Simon Cowell attended alongside his partner Lauren Silverman.

Liam’s coffin arrived shortly after 1pm today (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam Payne’s coffin carried by horse-drawn carriage

Just after 1pm, Liam’s coffin arrived at the church. In images obtained by the MailOnline, the coffin was carried in a horse-drawn white carriage with wreaths showing “Daddy” in blue and “Son” in red on either side.

Liam shared his seven-year-old son, Bear, with his ex-partner Cheryl.

Singer Liam’s coffin was carried in by pallbearers (Credit: Cover Images)

Liam’s parents arrived at the church and stood with the pallbearers. Then, around 1.20pm, the pallbearers carried Liam’s coffin into the church as the funeral service began.

More details to follow…

Read more: Funeral of Liam Payne: Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts arrive to pay their respects

Share your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.