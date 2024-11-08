A friend of Liam Payne has shut down reports that he “abandoned” the singer hours before his death.

Liam tragically died on October 16 aged 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Police have now arrested three people over the tragedy, including one suspect who is an unnamed “friend” of the late pop star.

Now, Rogelio Nores, who is known as Roger, has dismissed claims he’s been arrested in connection to the tragedy.

Liam died last month (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Liam Payne death latest

This week, police arrested and charged three people in connection with Liam’s death.

Argentina’s public prosecutor confirmed the three had been formally charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death, supply, and facilitation of narcotics”.

A statement said: “Based on the evidence gathered and after analysing the various bodies of proceedings and numerous documentary annexes and the background of the case, prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea formally charged three people, requesting their questioning and arrest in a 180-page ruling presented last Friday to Judge Bruniard.”

The statement added: “Liam Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.”

Liam’s friend has denied claims he has been arrested (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Suspect is ‘friend’ of Liam Payne

It is claimed that a hotel worker is accused of supplying Liam with cocaine twice, during his stay at the hotel. The prosecutors added that a second person is also accused of supplying drugs twice to the singer on October 14.

The office of prosecutor Andres Esteban Madrea confirmed they are both charged with two acts each of supplying narcotics.

What’s more, the third suspect reportedly “accompanied the artist on a daily basis” during his stay in Argentina. None of the suspects have been named.

Liam Payne’s friend denies arrest

However, Liam’s friend Roger has now slammed reports that he was under investigation connected to Liam’s death.

In an emotional statement shared with MailOnline, Roger said: “I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.

“There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.”

‘I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy’

Roger went on to share his heartbreak over Liam’s death, adding that he’s been “missing my friend every day”.

He added: “I’ve given my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness. And I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn’t Liam’s manager he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23. I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy, and I’ve been missing my friend every day.”

Read more: TV crew ‘spark outrage as they film at cemetery where Liam Payne coffin was kept’

Share your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.