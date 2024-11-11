A man believed to be one of the suspects investigated over the death of Liam Payne has spoken out and revealed new details on the singer’s final days.

Liam tragically died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Police have since arrested three people over the tragedy.

Argentinian hotel waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz has now broken his silence on the ordeal, claiming he did not supply drugs to the singer or accept money for them.

The suspect has shared new details on Liam’s final days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne death: Suspect breaks silence

Talking to local news outlet Telefe Noticias, Braian shared new details on Liam’s final days.

According to Braian, he first met Liam at a restaurant in Puerto Madero, where he worked. There, Liam and Braian allegedly “swapped details” while the pop star dined with girlfriend Katie Cassidy and two other people.

After meeting, Braian claimed their first encounter was on October 2 at a hotel Liam was staying in, before moving to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

“It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost,” Braian told the publication. “We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out.”

Liam died on October 16 (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Suspect on meeting Liam Payne

According to the waiter – who has reportedly lost his job in the wake of the investigation – Liam used a “secret” Instagram to communicate with him.

Braian also shared: “I’ve heard people saying he was taking drugs, but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn’t actually eat anything.”

In addition, Braian provided the programme with an unseen photo of him and Liam together, believed to be from their first hotel meeting. In the snap, Liam wore a baseball cap and white top.

Liam latest

The two men then met up for a second time at Liam’s hotel on Sunday, October 13. Braian also claimed that during that evening with Liam, they allegedly “took drugs together”.

“We took drugs together, but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money,” Braian allegedly said.

He also claimed how Liam tried to give him clothing, a pair of grey jogging bottoms and a T-shirt, as a gift. But he refused to take them and left them behind a TV.

Meanwhile, Braian went on to shared how his home has been searched. However, he has not yet been questioned by investigators.

