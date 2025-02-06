In a new interview, Kate Cassidy has broken her silence regarding the death of Liam Payne. The TikTok star has emotionally detailed her innermost feelings about her tragic loss, after Liam fell to his death on October 16 from his hotel room in Argentina.

Opening up about her grief, Kate has revealed why she cut her holiday with Liam Payne short and returned home to their house in Florida.

Kate Cassidy returned home to the US just days before Liam died in Argentina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy discusses death of Liam Payne in new interview

Explaining her heart-wrenching loss in a candid interview, a tearful Kate explained why she chose to return to their home in the US, just days before Liam lost his life.

I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility.

She told The Sun: “I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he might die young]. But, you know, we did have our own separate lives. This wasn’t the first time we have travelled separately.”

Kate explained that she chose to head home to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

She also continued decorating the home they shared in Florida and prepared their shared abode for the upcoming Halloween celebrations, something she said she told Liam of via text messages and was eager for him to return home to see the festivities.

Liam and Kate began dating in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy on being told about the death of Liam Payne

Kate also recalled the heartbreaking moment she first heard that Liam had died, stating that she had been scrolling on social media when a friend of the star called to inform her of the rumour – which she hoped had been made up for “views”.

She admitted that in that moment she felt numb, but had a bad “gut feeling”. It was later confirmed that Liam had indeed fallen to his death.

The influencer also explained that she had supported Liam throughout his battle with addiction, a factor that reportedly contributed to his death.

Despite his struggles with substance use, Kate insisted she “loved his soul,” and this was an unexpected relapse.

“With addiction, you never know when it is going to come out. It is a really serious issue,” she stated.

Kate has now left the home she shared with Liam and has returned to New Jersey to live with her family. She says she thinks about Liam “every second”.

