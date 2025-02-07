In October 2024, Kate Cassidy was informed of the death of her boyfriend, Liam Payne. A death that would shake the showbiz industry, headlines have swirled ever since in wake of the One Direction star’s untimely death after he fell to his death from his hotel room balcony in Argentina.

Investigations have since uncovered that Liam’s addiction battle played a part in his death, leaving many with questions. One question in particular is ‘what was his mental state?’ just days prior whilst holidaying with his influencer girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

Kate has now explained…

Liam and Kate were holidaying in Argentina before his death (Credit: WP Pix / SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy’s final day with Liam Payne

TikTok star Kate describes how the pair were holidaying in Argentina. We now know, Liam was staying in Buenos Aires to see his former band mate Niall Horan perform and renew his US visa. What was expected to be a week long break in the city quickly turned into two weeks in the Argentine capital. Kate was left with little option but to return to their home in Florida early, to care for their rescue dog, Nala.

Unfortunately, what was to unfold in wake of Kate’s departure was something the world could never have imagined. Reports emerged on October 16 that Liam Payne had fatally fallen to his death from his hotel room balcony.

Reports claim that it was later discovered that Liam died with booze, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in his system.

This tragic loss has changed the lives of Liam’s loved ones, including Kate.

The TikTok influencer, who began dating Liam in 2022, has now detailed the last day they spent together, just days before Liam’s death.

Kate detailed how her final day with Liam was spent at a country home. She described what would be their final hours as “beautiful” explaining they enjoyed a “lovely” breakfast together before going horse riding.

Once at the airport ready to head home to Florida, Kate reflected on their trip, even sharing a selection of snaps of their getaway where she admitted her appreciation for the little things they did together.

The couple dated for two years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Cassidy reflects on ‘unsettling’ detail from final days with Liam

She states now that looking back at this is “unsettling”. Although, she still values the final day they spent as a couple, explaining she feels “lucky” to have had that.

Kate said: “I am so blessed to have spent such a lovely last day in Argentina with Liam.”

The social media star also reflected on why she returned home to Florida. She said: “Originally, we thought we were only going to be in Argentina for about a week…We had a responsibility. We had our dog. And obviously I never would have thought this event would have occurred. I never would have thought that this would have happened,” Kate told The Sun.

“I never would have thought that it would ever turn out the way it did.”

Kate also described Liam’s headspace as “positive”. She stated: “He was so happy. We were so happy.”

Read more: Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy hits out at gold digger claims and defends ‘attention-seeking’ funeral outfit

So what did you think of what Kate Cassidy has said? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.