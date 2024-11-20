Simon Cowell attended the funeral of Liam Payne today and he was seen hugging the star’s grieving parents at the service.

One Direction star Liam’s funeral took place at a church in the Home Counties on Wednesday.

Simon, who first met Liam on The X Factor in 2008 when the late star was just 14, shared a close bond with Liam and was left heartbroken over his tragic death.

Liam died in Argentina on October 16. He fell from his third floor hotel balcony. He was just 31.

Simon Cowell at Liam Payne funeral

Alongside his partner Lauren Silverman, Simon attended the private service today.

In a heartbreaking moment after the service, Liam’s dad Geoff and mum Karen hugged Simon. Lauren looked sombre as she watched on.

Today, Liam’s coffin arrived at the church shortly after 1pm. It was carried in a horse-drawn white carriage with wreaths showing “Daddy” in blue and “Son” in red on either side.

Liam had a seven-year-old son, Bear, with his ex Cheryl – who attended the funeral today.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy also attended the service alongside his One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Following Liam’s tragic death last month, music mogul Simon issued a heartbreaking statement.

Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty.

He wrote on Instagram: “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I had shed is a memory of you.

“This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together.”

Speaking about One Direction, he added: “I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were.

“And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family.”

