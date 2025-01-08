The latest Liam Payne news has seen a UK coroner confirm his cause of death as an inquest into the tragedy opens.

His medical cause of death was confirmed by Dr Roberto Victor Cohen as “polytrauma”.

The One Direction singer died back in October after falling from a hotel balcony in Bueno Aires. Five people have been charged in connection with his death.

One Direction singer Liam Payne’s cause of death has been revealed (Credit: Splash News)

Liam Payne cause of death

A hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court said was held on December 17, was told it may take “some time” to ascertain exactly how the 31-year-old died.

However, polytrauma has been revealed as the medical cause of death. Polytrauma occurs when a person experiences injuries to multiple body parts and organs.

The inquest into Liam’s death in the UK was adjourned until a pre-inquest review could take place, the coroner’s court said.

Prosecutor details final moments

The UK inquest comes after a judge in Argentina shared more details about the singer’s death and his final hours.

According to a statement issued by Argentina’s Public Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month, Liam had been in a “state of vulnerability” ahead of his death. As a result, the statement read that he should not have been left alone in a “state of intoxication due to polydrug use”.

Judge Bruniard, who is investigating Liam’s death, noted that the singer appeared to have “a history of addiction” based upon testimonies and evidence gathered since his death.

The investigation reported that the singer had been demanding cocaine and alcohol from hotel staff. The singer appeared agitated and “unable to stand” due to the “consumption of various substances” in the hotel’s reception. He was then taken to his room by hotel staff.

The documents claim he was “dragged” to his room, and the manager allowed this to happen “at least by omission”.

Given Payne’s “altered” consciousness and the access to a balcony from the room, the “proper thing to do was to leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived”, according to the judge.

Minutes later, he attempted to leave the room via the balcony.

The singer died in October (Credit: Splash News)

‘Consciousness was altered’

Forensic experts believe Liam fell unconscious as he clambered over the railing before falling to his death. Judge Bruniard said: “Payne’s consciousness was altered and there was a balcony in the room. The proper thing to do was to leave him in a safe place and with company until a doctor arrived.

“I maintain that he tried to leave from the balcony of the place where he was left because the forensic experts noted that he did not lose his balance. This is how the fall occurred. The named man tried to leave via the balcony, in the state detailed. He fell into the void and died.

“The autopsy performed on his body showed that the death was caused by multiple trauma and internal and external bleeding. The presence of cocaine and alcohol in large quantities was confirmed.”

Death was ‘foreseeable’

The judge also described Payne’s death as “foreseeable”.

Self-harm had previously been ruled out as a factor in the One Direction star’s death. It’s been claimed that he did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself from the fall. The public prosecutors have stated that it can be inferred he may have fallen “in a state of semi or total unconsciousness”.

The news comes after five people were charged in connection with Liam’s death.

