All the stars we’ve loved and lost in 2024 – From Derek Draper and Dave Myers, Dr Michael Mosley to Liam Payne

The celebrity world has said goodbye to many famous faces in 2024, with too many sad deaths happening in the past twelve months.

Celebrity deaths hit fans hard when they’re announced, as stars we’ve seen on the screen and in our lives for so many years pass on. Although they’ve left us, we remember them for the impact they left on the world.

Here, ED! remembers the stars we’ve loved and lost this year.

Derek Draper died in January (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper

GMB star Kate Garraway, lost her husband Derek Draper in January this year. He was 56. Derek had endured a lengthy battle with Covid-19 after being first hospitalised with the virus in early 2020.

Liam died in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne

One Direction star Liam Payne tragically died after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina in October, and became one of the most shocking and sudden celebrity deaths this year. A toxicology report claimed that Liam had a “cocktail of drugs” in his system at the time of his death.

Maggie sadly passed away this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dame Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith passed away in September at the age of 89. The star – whose career spanned more than six decades – died surrounded by her family at Chelsea and Westminster hospital. A statement released at the time didn’t confirm her cause of death.

John was a soap legend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

John Savident

In February, John Savident, who played butcher Fred Elliott on the soap died aged 86. A statement released to ITV News confirmed the actor’s death – but did not give a cause.

She died following a cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Janey Godley

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in November following a battle with cancer. She was 63 and was surrounded by her family in a hospice when she passed away.

The reality star appeared in Big Brother and Gogglebox (Credit: Big Brother UK)

George Gilbey

Gogglebox star George Gilbey died in March aged 40 after falling through a skylight on a warehouse roof in a workplace accident. Gogglebox and Celebrity Gogglebox fans paid tribute after hearing he joined the stars who passed away, as none of their deaths have been easy to take in. George died from traumatic head and also torso injuries.

The A Place In The Sun star died in February from lung cancer (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie died in February following a cancer battle, leaving behind his wife and three sons. The A Place in the Sun star was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. It then spread to his brain. However, Jonnie revealed his diagnosis publicly in November 2022.

Robin was found dead in a London hotel (Credit: ITV)

Robin Windsor

Strictly dancer Robin Windsor was found dead at age 44 in his hotel in February. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed. The funeral of Robin – who appeared on Strictly from 2010 to 2013 – took place the following month in his hometown of Ipswich.

The Hairy Bikers legend lost his battle with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers

Another name who tragically joined the list of celebrity deaths was the beloved TV chef. Dave was best known as one-half of the culinary duo known as The Hairy Bikers. He tragically died at age 66 in February after battling cancer from 2022. His death was announced on social media by his best pal Si King.

The journalist died this year (Credit: ITV)

Dr Michael Mosley

Dr Michael Mosley died at age 67. The journalist died on June 5 whilst he was on vacation on the Greek island of Symi. After setting off for a walk, Michael went missing for four days. According to the BBC, he died of natural causes.

