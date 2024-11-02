The death of Scottish comedian Janey Godley has been announced by her daughter Ashley Storrie.

Ashley posted a video on Twitter this morning (November 2) sharing the news that Janey had died surrounded by her family.

It came days after Ashley revealed her mum was in the “final beats of her life” following a battle with cancer.

Janey Godley has sadly died following a battle with cancer (Credit: ITV)

Death of Janey Godley announced

Posting to social media, Ashley said: “Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep. Her family were with her. The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy. It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you.”

In her video message, Ashley said: “Janey Godley died at around 7am this morning. She was with friends and family and I wanted to tell you face to face as it felt very much what she’d have wanted. She went peacefully.”

She thanked the staff at the hospice where Janey died and thanked her friends and family for being with her mum “throughout these last horrible days”. “Thank you for being there and for making a very, very scary moment peaceful and a nice transition. I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her.

“That’s it. It’s over now.”

Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep. Her family were with her.

The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy. It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you. pic.twitter.com/r6cpoGjuR4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 2, 2024

Tributes pour in

Tributes to Janey came flooding in on Ashley’s Twitter post.

“God Bless Her!” said one. Another added: “Janey was and will remain a legend, so supportive to other creatives, so warm and kind. What a woman.”

A third commented: “Scottish comedy has lost a legend! A fearless LGBTQ+ ally and staunch advocate for trans rights, her humour and compassion broke barriers and lifted up voices that needed it most. Her legacy of laughter and activism will live on. RIP, Janey.”

“Such sad news but I’m glad she is now at peace. Sending hugs,” another commented. “Heartbreaking. Such joy she shared, what an extraordinary life,” said another.

Janey Godley rose to fame as a comedian (Credit: BBC Scotland)

Janey Godley awarded doctorate

The news of Janey’s death came days after Ashley announced that the University of Glasgow had gifted her mother with an honorary degree.

“Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow,” she tweeted from Janey’s account. “This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations doctor Godley.”

Ashley also included two snaps of her mother in bed holding up her doctorate.

Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow. This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured, and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations Doctor Godley. Ashley Storrie pic.twitter.com/3hrg80tp3M — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 31, 2024

Janey’s cancer battle

Back in September, Jane, 63, confirmed that her battle with terminal ovarian cancer had taken a turn, leading her to cancel a tour to undergo treatment. The comedian was first diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

Back in September, Lorraine Kelly sent her love to Janey after she revealed her cancer had spread. Speaking on her ITV show, Lorraine said: “Well she really is an inspiration, that’s comedian Janey Godley of course. She posted that video last night sharing the news that she is receiving end-of-life care after her cancer spread.

“We are sending her all of our love, she’s been absolutely remarkable, she’s been so brave all the way through this, still going on tour, still doing all of these amazing things. And we’re just sending her all our love and I know she wanted to thank all the people that are looking after her.”

Read more: Comedian Janey Godley receives end-of-life care amid cancer battle

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.