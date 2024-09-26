Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she’s receiving end-of-life care amid her cancer battle.

The Scottish comedian, 63, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. She was given the all-clear the following year when a scan showed “no evidence of the disease”.

However, another scan showed signs of the disease in her abdomen. In an emotional video on Wednesday, Janey explained that she’s now in a hospice.

I’m now at end of life care – palliative care-and will be going into a hospice for the foreseeable – thanks to everyone who sends me love and support- you’ve been amazing pic.twitter.com/6JZ6cwTFk2 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) September 25, 2024

She said: “So, I’m now in palliative care and I’m at end-of-life care now in the hospital. The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread.

“So, it looks like this will be getting to near the end of it and it’s really difficult to speak about this and say to people.”

She thanked the NHS as well as charities and her family and friends for their support.

The star went on to say: “It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end-of-life but we all come to an end sometime.

Janey said she’s in a hospice (Credit: ITV)

“I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially [her daughter] Ashley and my husband.

“The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don’t know how long I’ve got left before anybody asks.”

Janey then said she appreciates “all the love you’ve gave me and all the support”.

She signed off the video wishing people a Merry Christmas, adding: “Hopefully I might be here, who knows.

“Thanks everybody for all your love and know I really appreciate the outpouring of love and support you have gave me.”

Janey has said she’s receiving end-of-life care (Credit: ITV)

Her followers offered their support in the replies. Denise Welch wrote: “Janey you are wonderful.”

Davina McCall added: “Love you Janey.”

Lorraine spoke about Janey’s sad news today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly also offered her support on her ITV show today. She said: “Well she really is an inspiration, that’s comedian Janey Godley of course. She posted that video last night sharing the news that she is receiving end-of-life care after her cancer spread.

“We are sending her all of our love, she’s been absolutely remarkable, she’s been so brave all the way through this, still going on tour, still doing all of these amazing things.”

Lorraine added: “And we’re just sending her all our love and I know she wanted to thank all the people that are looking after her.”

