Liam Payne’s dad ‘sued’ for £8m over ‘false and misleading’ Roger Nores statements

Liam Payne’s dad, Geoff, is allegedly facing legal action after Roger Nores was charged in connection with Liam’s death.

The presumed manager of the star has reportedly launched a £8 million lawsuit against the singer’s father.

Roger has allegedly claimed that Geoff Payne made “false and defamatory” statements about him to a prosecutor. Supposedly, leading to manslaughter charges being placed upon him.

Liam Payne’s dad ‘sued’ for £8m

Reports allege that the singer’s father had claimed in “sworn declarations” to police that Roger was part of a “care group” dedicated to Liam Payne as he ‘”could not be left alone in the vulnerable situation in which he was”.

Liam fell to his death aged 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Nores is said to have claimed that these declarations are “false” and contained material omissions”. He also claimed “many parts were not based on personal knowledge”.

The alleged lawsuit, which is said to have been filed on Wednesday (January 15) in Florida, states that Roger Nores is seeking damages of $10m.

He claims that he and Liam Payne were simply “mutual dear friends”.

Roger Nores also claims that Geoff’s statements have impacted his reputation in “mega proportions with extensive damages”. Despite allegedly filing the lawsuit against Geoff Payne, Nores claims this isn’t for financial gain.

Roger Nores to give ‘financial proceeds’ to Liam’s son Bear

In fact, he claims that “net financial proceeds of the judicial proceedings” will be “for the benefit of Liam Payne’s son”.

He told Rolling Stone: “All the proceeds will be donated to my friend’s son. Geoff needs to backtrack on his [sworn] statement as he very well knows I wasn’t Liam’s nurse or caretaker.

“Liam, who I miss every day, was my dear friend and an independent, brilliant, respectful free man who did whatever he wanted whenever he wanted.”

Roger Nores is said to have been one of the last people to see Liam Payne alive before he fell to his death on October 16.

He told MailOnline: “I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen.”

ED! has contacted Liam Payne’s representative for comment.

