Five arrests have reportedly been made in connection with the death of singer Liam Payne, and an Argentinian judge has summoned those charged to appear in court.

They include Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, a multi-millionaire businessman and a friend of the late popstar. Reports now claim that Rogelio made a disturbing comment about the star in wake of his tragic death.

Liam died in October after falling from a balcony in a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Credit: Splash News)

Five arrests made following death of Liam Payne

An Argentinian judge has reportedly charged five people in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Among them is Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, who’s described as one of Liam’s “closest friends”.

Nores denies abandoning Liam before he died on October 16. He claims he left him at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires at least 40 minutes before the star fell from the balcony. He is said to be facing a charge of negligent homicide.

The judge is also said to have ordered preventive detention for two of the defendants and summoned them to appear in court within 24 hours, according to Argentine online newspaper Infobae.

Besides Nores, those charged include former waiter Braian Paiz and hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra. They face charges of supplying narcotics for payment, which carries a sentence of four to 15 years.

Finally, hotel managers Gilda Martín and Esteban Grassi face charges of negligent homicide, it’s reported.

Investigations have been ongoing since his death at the age of 31 (Credit: Splash News)

Roger Nores makes ‘disturbing’ comment about Liam Payne

Shortly after the death of Liam Payne on October 16, Roger is said to have made a haunting comment about the loss of his friend in a chat with MailOnline journalist Fred Kelly.

Kelly described after their meeting at a Buenos Aires cafe in November: “The most shocking charge is the one brought against Payne’s friend and confidant Roger Nores, a man I got to know well back in November. When I first met Roger in a Buenos Aires cafe a month after Payne’s death, it was clear that he was still in shock.”

Kelly explained Roger was “visibly distraught” and said of the death of Liam: “I keep thinking I’m going to bump into him or my phone’s going to ring and he’ll be on the other end of the line.”

ED! has contacted Liam Payne’s representatives for comment.

I keep thinking I’m going to bump into him or my phone’s going to ring and he’ll be on the other end of the line.

Liam Payne’s ex announces engagement

Meanwhile, the former girlfriend of singer Liam Payne, Sophia Smith, has announced her engagement to James Bridgewood.

They started dating in 2021, and welcomed their daughter Angelina last year.

She and Liam were together for two years a decade ago, from 2013 to 2015.

Liam once told Attitude magazine that he asked Sophia’s sister for her number, just out of school.

“She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me,” he said. “So I just assumed that she wasn’t interested, as well as thinking she was way too hot for me anyway.

“We have talked about marriage, but 22 seems a bit young for us. Sophia needs to go off and do what she wants to do. I don’t want her to be one of those stay-at-home girlfriends who doesn’t really do much.”

Liam’s death in October shocked fans in Argentina and at home. He was 31 years old.

Read more: Tourist who saw Liam Payne fall to his death reveals new details of incident that’s ‘burned into his brain’

Thoughts and opinions? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.