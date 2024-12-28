The former girlfriend of Liam Payne has announced that she’s engaged, two months on from the One Direction star’s death.

Sophia Smith, who dated Liam for two years, shared the news on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Friday, December 27), Sophia shared some exciting news – she’s engaged!

The 30-year-old uploaded a black-and-white video of her partner, James Bridgewood, popping the question on Christmas Day, with their daughter, Angelina, present.

“Yes a million times over [heart emoji] 25.12.24,” she captioned the sweet post.

Sophia and James first began dating in 2021, and last year they welcomed their daughter Angelina.

Sophia’s followers were over the moon, with many taking to the comment section to gush over the news.

“The best little family,” one commented. “Awww congratulations!” another said.

“Congratulations lovely lady,” a third wrote.

Liam and Sophia dated for two years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Liam Payne and former girlfriend Sophia Smith

Sophia and Liam were together for two years between 2013 and 2015, having been friends since school.

Liam spoke about their relationship during an interview with Attitude magazine in 2015.

“I didn’t actually go out with her [when we were in school]. I used to see her at school, and we’d kind of chat,” he said.

He then continued, saying: “I asked her sister for her number. She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me, so I just assumed that she wasn’t interested, as well as thinking she was way too hot for me anyway.”

Liam also revealed that the One Direction song, Four, was about his relationship with Sophia.

In the same interview, he even discussed marriage.

“We have talked about marriage, but 22 seems a bit young for us. Sophia needs to go off and do what she wants to do. I don’t want her to be one of those stay-at-home girlfriends who doesn’t really do much,” he said.

Liam usually spent Christmas with Cheryl and Bear (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bear’s first Christmas without dad Liam

Despite splitting in 2018, Christmas Day was one Liam would spend with his ex, Cheryl, and their son, Bear.

In previous years, it was reported that Liam and Bear would rip presents open together on the big day, before heading out to the garden to play with dinosaurs.

Following Liam’s tragic death, it was reported last week that Cheryl would be ensuring Liam’s memory is kept alive and her son remembers the happy times.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said “it has been a really sad time for Bear and Cheryl”.

“Cheryl has said it herself but she is trying to work through her son losing his daddy. And that will mean there are many milestones to come. The first of which is Christmas. Wherever Liam was in the world, he would always make sure he was home to spend Christmas Day with Bear,” they then continued.

It’s believed Cheryl and their son spent part of the day with Liam’s family – ensuring his memory is kept alive.

