‘Disgusting’ Liam Payne documentary blasted as fans plan boycott: ‘Was it not enough you showed pics of his body?’

A new documentary examining the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne has sparked outrage among fans.

Many have even vowed to boycott the program – accusing creators TMZ of profiting off his passing.

Liam Payne passed away in October after falling from a hotel balcony (Credit: SplashNews)

Liam Payne documentary under fire

The beloved singer tragically died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

While investigations into his death are ongoing, the release of TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame has ignited a fierce backlash.

The documentary aired in the United States on Monday, December 16.

However, fans across social media have branded it “exploitative” and “disgusting”.

Many have expressed anger over its content and are calling for others to avoid watching.

One heartbroken fan took to Twitter and pleaded: “Let him rest.”

“We ask that fans do NOT watch the TMZ ‘documentary’ that will be airing in the US,” another fan wrote. “Do not give them ratings. It’s nothing new and just a way for TMZ to profit off of Liam’s death even more.”

TMZ has now released a documentary exploring Liam Payne’s death (Credit: SplashNews)

Fans react

A third fan questioned the ethics of airing such a program so soon after the tragedy.

“@TMZ it is disgusting that you have done a documentary on the death of Liam Payne, especially with the people that have been charged,” they fumed. “Please think of Liam’s family before showing this, was it not enough that you showed photos of him after he passed?”

The frustration grew after advertisements for the documentary appeared during a major awards show.

“I’m watching the Billboard Music Awards and there was an ad for TMZ’s new documentary series Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame. They can’t be serious,” a fan complained. “They are actually making money out of that.”

The show features an interview with a guest at the hotel who claims to have witnessed Liam’s fatal fall.

Bret Watson recounted the harrowing events. He claimed that he and a wedding planner had been looking out at the pool area when they saw Liam plunge from above.

“We saw Liam fall,” Mr. Watson said. “We immediately rushed out on the balcony to see what it was, and when we looked down, we could see it was Liam lying on the ground.”

He went on to describe the tragedy as “haunting” and something that will stay with him forever.

Read more: Liam Payne’s psychiatrist refused to treat him and warned of deadly consequences weeks before death

Leave your tributes to Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.