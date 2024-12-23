Inside Cheryl’s son Bear’s ‘tough’ first Christmas without his dad Liam Payne and how she’ll ‘keep a smile on his face’

On October 16, Liam Payne tragically died after he fell from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the age of 31.

Now, just over two months later, Liam’s seven-year-old son, Bear, is preparing for his first Christmas without his dad. And his mum Cheryl is reportedly pulling out all of the stops.

And Christmas Day is one day Liam would have always spent with Cheryl and Bear – despite their 2018 break-up.

Liam and Cheryl would always come together at Christmas for their son (Credit: Splash News)

Liam Payne spent ‘every Christmas’ with his son

It was reported in previous years that Liam Payne and his son would rip presents open, then enjoy their Christmas feast.

Liam was always vocal about his love for the festive season. And was even known for becoming like a “big kid” at this time of year.

The father-son duo would head out to the garden and play with Liam’s giant toy dinosaurs that he kept out there.

But now, it looks like Cheryl has done her best to make sure Bear remembers his dad and their happy times. But also trying to help him create new memories as they navigate their grief.

A source close to the family told the Daily Mail “it has been a really sad time for Bear and Cheryl”.

They explained: “Cheryl has said it herself but she is trying to work through her son losing his daddy. And that will mean there are many milestones to come. The first of which is Christmas. Wherever Liam was in the world, he would always make sure he was home to spend Christmas Day with Bear.”

Cheryl is doing everything she can to keep a smile on their son’s face at Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl wants to keep his memory alive

It’s believed Cheryl and their son will spend part of the day with Liam’s family – ensuring his memory is kept alive.

It’s thought the festive period will see visits from all his loved ones, including the Payne family – Liam’s parents Karen and Geoff and the star’s older sisters.

Along with them, Cheryl’s own mum, Joan, will join them. One thing they all are in agreement of – that Bear has a smile on his face, and remembers his dad.

This year is tough, and everyone wants to see a smile on Bear’s face.

The source also explained that Bear gets on really well with fellow Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh’s children. And so the pals have agreed to spend part of the holidays together with their kids.

“Cheryl has gone to great lengths to ensure Liam isn’t forgotten. She has been careful not to spoil Bear, given he is the son of two wealthy people. But this year is tough, and everyone wants to see a smile on Bear’s face. He has had a heartbreaking few months.”

Three people have been charged in connection with the One Direction member’s death. Two for supplying narcotics and one for the abandonment of a person followed by death.

