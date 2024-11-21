Cheryl has reportedly made a heartbreaking vow over Liam Payne for the sake of their son Bear following the singer’s funeral.

One Direction star Liam tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. On Wednesday (November 20) Liam’s funeral took place in the Home Counties with several famous mourners attending to pay their respects – including Cheryl who shared son Bear, seven, with Liam.

Now, the heartbreaking vow Cheryl has apparently made over their son has been revealed.

Cheryl at Liam Payne funeral

Cheryl – who was in a relationship with Liam from 2016 to 2018 – joined other mourners yesterday (November 20) for his funeral at a church in Amersham.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was with him in Argentina in the days before his death, cut a sombre figure. As she arrived at the church, she was accompanied by Damian Hurley.

The singer’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – were also in attendance.

Cheryl’s heartbreaking vow to Liam Payne

As for Cheryl, she reportedly walked behind Liam’s coffin as it headed into the church, after a quiet arrival at a back entrance.

Afterwards, she was seen leaving the church with fellow mourners. Cheryl looked sombre, dressed head-to-toe in black, as she shielded her eyes in dark sunglasses. The couple’s son Bear didn’t appear to be in attendance.

Now, it’s been reported that Cheryl has made a heartbreaking vow over the child she shared with Liam. A friend told MailOnline how Cheryl has promised that their child will never forget his father.

Liam Payne and Cheryl

Liam and Cheryl were in a relationship from 2016 to 2018. They welcomed their son Bear in 2017. Following the news of Liam’s death last month, Cheryl issued a heartbreaking statement.

She said on her Instagram account: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

