Liam Payne’s funeral took place in the Home Counties earlier today (November 20), with the pews in the church where he was laid to rest filled with famous mourners.
The One Direction singer died last month after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina.
Liam Payne’s funeral – star-studded guest list
At around 12.45pm today, famous faces started arriving at the church in Amersham to say goodbye to Liam Payne.
Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, from Girls Aloud, were the first to arrived. They were soon joined by Rochelle and Marvin Humes.
Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was with him in Argentina in the days before his death, cut a sombre figure as she arrived at the church. She was accompanied by Damian Hurley.
DJ and presenter Jordan North was also in attendance. He arrived with This Morning’s Sian Welby, with the pair pictured outside the churchyard.
One Direction reunite
Harry Styles arrived ahead of his One Direction bandmates, stepping out of his blacked-out Mercedes with his bodyguard.
Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan arrived minutes later. The trio gathered outside the church where the funeral was taking place, saying sad hellos under the floral arch that had been installed earlier on in the day.
Niall was accompanied by his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley. James Corden was also in attendance.
Simon Cowell and partner Lauren Silverman also attended, pictured walking through the graveyard ahead of the funeral looking sombre shortly before Liam’s coffin arrived.
Afterwards, more pictures of Simon emerged. In the snaps, he was seen being consoled by Liam Payne’s father Geoff.
Cheryl – but no Bear
Liam’s ex Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he shares son Bear, seven, also attended. She reportedly walked behind the singer’s coffin as it headed into the church, after a quiet arrival at a back entrance.
Afterwards, she was seen leaving the church with fellow mourners. Cheryl looked sombre, dressed in head-to-toe black, she shielded her eyes in dark sunglasses. The couple’s son Bear didn’t appear to be in attendance.
