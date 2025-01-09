Cheryl has reportedly been at the centre of a stalking ordeal after a man turned up at the home she shares with son, Bear.

The Girls Aloud favourite has faced the traumatic invasion of her privacy in the difficult weeks following the death of Bear’s dad, Liam Payne.

Cheryl has suffered a difficult time recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cheryl’s stalking ordeal

Daniel Bannister, who reportedly killed a man in an attack at a homeless hostel, has been convicted of causing the star “serious alarm” after turning up at her mansion in Buckinghamshire, according to The Sun.

Bannister served a 30-month prison stint for manslaughter after he attacked a man in 2012. He is said to have been “displaying fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour” towards Cheryl.

Back in September, Bannister was put behind bars for four months. This was due to an offence that took place in July. Bannister has now been handed a three-year restraining order. This means he cannot contact Cheryl, enter Buckinghamshire or attend her address.

Court documents are now said to show that Bannister went to Cheryl’s home again in December.

The star has been navigating parenting sine the death of Liam Payne in October (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Restraining order issued

Bannister’s trip to Buckinghamshire is a breach of his restraining order. He is also said to have gone to “an address where [he] knew or believed Cheryl was present”. This is another separate breach.

Since the contact restrictions were put in place, Bannister is said to have contacted Cheryl both directly and indirectly.

Bannister pleaded guilty to the three offences in December. As a result, he has been sent back to prison before his sentencing on January 30.

Liam Payne died in October (Credit: Youtube / Liam Payne)

‘Red alert’

This difficult time comes after Cheryl was forced to toughen up her security. The separate scare came when she was performing in 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End last year.

Cheryl’s team were said to be on “red alert” after the singer was left menacing messages with flowers outside the theatre.

ED! has contacted Cheryl’s representatives for comment.

Death of Liam Payne

Liam Payne, who Cheryl shared son Bear, seven, with, died on October 16 as a result of falling from his hotel balcony.

Consequently, Cheryl said of the loss on social media: “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

She then added: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Read more: Inside Cheryl’s son Bear’s ‘tough’ first Christmas without his dad Liam Payne

So, are you a Cheryl fan? Share your words of support with Cheryl on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.