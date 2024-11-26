New details have emerged regarding the late Liam Payne’s final moments.

Earlier today (November 26), it was claimed that he had been trying to “escape” his hotel room after members of staff allegedly used a master key to unlock his door and place him inside.

Liam died last month in Buenos Aires after falling from a third-floor balcony. His funeral took place on Wednesday (November 20) in Amersham.

Now, according to reports, it’s claimed the former One Direction star was trying to escape from his hotel room before falling to his death.

Liam Payne had a history of feeling trapped in hotel rooms (Credit: Splash News)

New details in Liam Payne death

It’s claimed that the singer had used, or tried to use, the balcony as a means of escape from a hotel room before.

The singer did it as recently as mid-September. Then, TMZ claims, his bodyguard “forced him inside a room in a Florida rental house”. It’s claimed Liam got out via the balcony, using a garden hose to reach the ground below.

Minutes before he fell to his death on October 16, Liam was visible on hotel CCTV cameras being “disruptive in the lobby”. It was also claimed he was “clearly under the influence”.

Three hotel employees eventually got him to his room. There, despite Liam not appearing to want to go inside, and according to a police report TMZ claims to have obtained, the hotel used a master key to open the door and place him inside.

They then removed a mirror from the wall directly outside the room. They did this amid fears he’d damage it, it’s claimed.

Liam rose to prominence as a member of the boy band One Direction (Credit: YouTube)

Hotel employee calls 911

The outlet quotes a 911 transcript during which one of the hotel staff recognised the risk to Liam’s life.

“I don’t know whether his life may be in danger. He is in a room with a balcony, and, well, we’re a little afraid…,” they said.

More ‘evidence’ that he was attempting to leave the hotel is that Liam is said to have strapped a bag to his shoulder before falling. He was found with the bag after falling to his death.

He also appeared to have dropped a brown leather bag onto the second-floor balcony below. It’s claimed it had a label on it that read “for Liam” and contained various pills and a bottle of Jack Daniel’s.

TMZ claims this shows Liam was trying to get from his third-floor balcony to the second-floor balcony below. From there, he could jump the relatively short distance to the ground below.

The hotel had no comment when approached.

Three people charged

Liam died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office said one person, who had been accompanying Payne, is accused of “the abandonment of a person followed by death“.

Three people have been charged in connection with his death.

Read more: Zayn Malik pays tribute to ‘brother’ Liam Payne at first live show since his former bandmate’s death

Share your favourite memories of Liam on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.