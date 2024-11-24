Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Liam Payne at his first live show since his former bandmate’s death.

One Direction star Liam tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. On Wednesday (November 20) his funeral took place in the Home Counties with several famous mourners attending to pay their respects – including Zayn, and the rest of his One Direction bandmates.

And this weekend, Zayn took to the stage for the first time since Liam’s death, and shared a heartbreaking tribute to his “bro”.

The singers found fame in One Direction (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zayn Malik rescheduled tour after Liam Payne death

Following Liam’s tragic death, singer Zayn spoke out, saying he was “beyond devastated” and later issued another statement to postpone his Stairway To The Sky tour.

The singer was about to begin his US tour in San Francisco in October

However, in a post on X Zayn said: “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour

“The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”

Zayn made a tribute on-stage to Liam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Zayn’s tribute to Liam Payne

This weekend though, Zayn returned to the stage at the Leeds 02 Academy, for the first show of his tour.

Opening the gig, Zayn is said to have stood in front of a backdrop that read: “Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you bro,” accompanied by a red heart, as MailOnline reports.

Zayn at Liam’s funeral

Liam was laid to rest at a private funeral in the Home Counties where his family and closest friends attended – including Zayn.

Within his close circle is of course his former One Direction bandmates – Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

Simon Cowell and partner Lauren Silverman also attended. They were pictured walking through the graveyard ahead of the funeral looking sombre shortly before Liam’s coffin arrived.

Afterwards, more pictures of Simon emerged. In the snaps, he was seen being consoled by Liam Payne’s father Geoff.

Read more: Inside Liam Payne’s wake – from guests and poignant location to Cheryl’s ‘peacemaking role’