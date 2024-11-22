Friends and family of Liam Payne attended his wake after he was laid to rest on Wednesday (November 20).

The private event, which was held after Liam’s funeral, reportedly saw several attendees. As his loved ones gathered, Cheryl allegedly also “smoothed over” the differences between the former One Direction bandmates.

31-year-old singer Liam died on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Singer Liam Payne’s wake was attended by his loved ones after his funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne funeral

Liam’s funeral took place in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

The funeral began around 1pm on Wednesday after the coffin carrying Liam was transported to the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

Floral tributes that read “Son” and “Daddy” – one from his parents and the other from his little boy Bear – were placed next to his coffin in the hearse.

Harry Styles was among the stars who attended Liam Payne’s wake (Credit:SplashNews.com)

Cheryl played ‘peacemaker’ at wake

A wake then took place after the funeral, as Liam’s loved ones honoured his life and legacy. Cheryl, who shares seven-year-old son, Bear, with Liam, was reportedly present at the wake.

The MailOnline claims that Liam’s family and friends gathered in a circular marquee in the garden of his mansion in Buckinghamshire.

Sources said the marquee had a pair of life-sized dinosaurs in green and grey, which Liam and his son Bear bonded over. Cheryl reportedly placed them in the marquee as she associated them with “hope and fond memories”.

An insider said: “Liam loved his garden. The dinosaurs brought out his inner child and made him happy when things around him were not going so well. And then there was Bear – what little boy wouldn’t want to play with them? It was a place of fond memories, so to remember Liam there was special.”

The report claims that Cheryl also played a key part in bringing everyone together after the funeral.

Meanwhile, she also reportedly used the private gathering to “smooth” tensions between the One Direction members.

A full list of who attended the wake isn’t known. However, the Mail reports that there were mostly likely a number of “great and good” of the music industry as well as some of Liam’s 1D bandmates.

Celebrities at Liam’s funeral

Many celebrities attended Liam’s funeral earlier on Wednesday, including the former members of One Direction.

Liam’s bandmates, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan were seen at the service.

Besides Liam’s parents Karen and Geoff Payne, Cheryl’s bandmates from Girls Aloud, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts were also present at the service to extend their support.

Liam’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was in Argentina with him days before his death, attended the funeral.

Simon Cowell also attended, and shared a heartbreaking moment with Liam’s parents as they hugged and cried after the service.

