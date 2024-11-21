The funeral of Liam Payne took place yesterday and Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly ‘reached out’ to his family as they missed the service.

This week, Liam’s funeral took place in the Home Counties. The One Direction star tragically died last month aged just 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

On Wednesday (November 20) several famous mourners attended his funeral to pay their respects. However, both Nicole and Robbie reportedly missed the service – and their sweet gesture to Liam’s family has now been ‘revealed’.

The singer’s funeral took place this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liam Payne funeral

Liam was laid to rest this week in a moving ceremony, a month after his tragic death.

Many stars attended Liam’s funeral, including his girlfriend Kate Cassidy – who was with him in Argentina in the days before his death.

Liam’s former One Direction bandmates – including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson – were also in attendance.

Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman were pictured walking through the graveyard ahead of the funeral looking sombre shortly before Liam’s coffin arrived.

However, both Robbie and Nicole were reportedly unable to make the service.

Singer Robbie reportedly reached out and sent flowers to Liam’s family (Credit: ITV)

Robbie and Nicole’s ‘gesture to Liam’s family’

Robbie was among many stars who took to social media to pay tribute to Liam, following his shock death.

He wrote on Instagram: “You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will miss you my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.”

Liam’s funeral took place on Wednesday (Credit: Cover Images)

Meanwhile, Nicole revealed that she had spent time with Liam – just weeks before he died. She wrote on social media: “Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago.” It was later shared how she had messaged Liam on the day he died.

Now, The Sun has claimed that after missing the service, both Nicole and Robbie reached out to Liam’s family and sent flowers.

ED! has contacted representatives for Robbie and Nicole for comment.

Nicole Scherzinger reportedly sent flowers to Liam’s family (Credit: Cover Images)

Cheryl at Liam Payne’s funeral

Liam’s ex Cheryl, with whom he shares son Bear, seven, also attended the funeral. She reportedly walked behind the singer’s coffin as it headed into the church, after a quiet arrival at a back entrance.

Afterwards, she was seen leaving the church with fellow mourners. Cheryl looked sombre, dressed head-to-toe in black, as she shielded her eyes in dark sunglasses.

