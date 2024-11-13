Cheryl Tweedy discussed the son she shared with the late Liam Payne in a TV interview filmed in the days before the One Direction singer’s tragic death.

Liam died on October 16 after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina. His funeral is reportedly taking place this week.

However, in the week before his death, Cheryl spoke to presenter Ben Shephard about their son, and how her recent Girls Aloud tour had made her appear “cooler” to seven-year-old Bear.

Cheryl Tweedy makes a TV return this weekend following the death of Liam Payne (Credit: ITV)

‘We became a bit cooler’

Cheryl joined her Girls Aloud bandmates to discuss their ITV special, which airs this weekend (November 17). The special will feature an interview with Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle, as well as footage from their reunion tour.

The girls will be seen discussing the death of Sarah Harding, and also bringing their kids on tour with them.

The chat was hosted by This Morning‘s Ben Shephard. ITV has pointed out that it was filmed on October 8 – a week before Liam died.

It was amazing, wasn’t it?

Speaking about the tour, Cheryl told Ben: “There was every generation in that audience – from babies in their nappies to 90-year-old grandmothers.”

Talk then turned to their own children, as he asked: “Your kids are now not just seeing you as mums, but working mums.”

“I don’t think many kids see their mums flying high across arenas on motorbikes,” Cheryl laughed.

Kimberley, who has three sons, joked that the tour had “upped our street cred”. Cheryl then admitted son Bear’s feelings, saying: “We became a bit cooler.”

The girls also admitted that it’s a “whole different ballgame” touring with their children, with Kimberley saying to Cheryl: “But it was amazing, wasn’t it?”

“Yeah,” Cheryl agreed.

Cheryl shared son Bear, seven, with Liam (Credit: Splash News)

Cheryl Tweedy’s tribute to Liam Payne

The pre-recorded film marks Cheryl’s first TV appearance since the death of Liam.

She paid tribute to her ex following his passing. Posting on Instagram, she shared: “Liam was not only a pop star and a celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our seven-year-old son. A son who now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

The Girls Aloud Show: Live at The O2 airs on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday November 17. You can stream the interview on ITVX now.

