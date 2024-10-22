Liam Payne ‘never stopped loving Cheryl’ despite split: ‘It’s going to be so difficult for her’

Liam Payne “never stopped loving” his ex Cheryl, Simon Cowell’s brother has said.

One Direction star Liam died on October 16 at the age of 31 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

At the weekend, Cheryl – who shared son Bear, seven, with Liam – paid tribute to the singer as she called the ordeal “earth-shattering”.

Now, Tony Cowell – the brother of music mogul Simon – has spoken of his devastation over the tragedy and insisted Liam always had love for his ex.

Liam and Cheryl were in a relationship from 2016 to 2018. They welcomed their son Bear in 2017.

Speaking to Closer, Tony said of Liam’s death: “Liam was determined to gain Simon’s approval [on The X Factor]. He desperately wanted to please him.

I also feel for Cheryl, as I know Liam never stopped loving her and Bear.

“We are devastated. I feel for Simon, too. He met with Liam a few months ago, when Liam took Bear to see him at his house in the Cotswolds, and Bear played with his son, Eric.”

He added: “I also feel for Cheryl, as I know Liam never stopped loving her and Bear. It’s going to be so difficult for her. I can’t imagine her pain. Louis Walsh is devastated too. He told me, ‘Liam had this star quality about him. I will miss him.'”

Tony went on to say that his family had known Liam “for so many years”.

His comments come just days after Cheryl issued a heartbreaking statement on Liam’s death.

She said on her Instagram account: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Liam and Cheryl had parted ways in 2018, just a year after welcoming son Bear.

However, Liam always had kind words to say about the mother of his child.

At the time of their split, Liam said on X: “Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

“We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

